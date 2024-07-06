Win Totals: What is the Panthers' Floor & Ceiling in 2024?
Year one of the Dave Canales era in Carolina is a little over two months away from beginning. What can Panthers fans expect from this year's group? Today, we take a look at the projected ceiling and floor for the 2024 Carolina Panthers.
Ceiling: 7-10.
I don't believe this should be the expectation, so let me make that very clear. A five win bump is a massive improvement and one that should point to brighter days ahead. We could get really optimistic and say 8-9, but let's pump the brakes just a tad. Seven wins is a little more realistic and attainable in a scenario where a lot goes their way, be it Bryce Young's development, production from the o-line and receivers, and so on. The depth, or lack thereof, is what will hold this team back from coming anywhere close to finishing above .500. The good news? A 7-10 record might be enough to win the division. Eight got the job done for Tampa two years ago and not much has changed within the NFC South since.
Floor: 4-13.
It's hard for me to envision this roster winning three or fewer games. The top 22 is significantly improved and that alone will help lead them to a couple of more happy Sundays. For a head coach, and really a coaching staff that is so detail-oriented and aligned, anything less than four wins seems unlikely. Bryce Young still has a big learning curve ahead and until he goes out and proves last year's performance was a product of the offense and surrounding personnel, there's valid concern with the Panthers' second-year quarterback.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
How Good is the Panthers' Under-25 Core?
The One Carolina Panther That Doesn't Get Enough Love Is...