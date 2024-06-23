Which Panthers Are Primed to Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2024?
Derrick Brown was the only Panther to make last season's Pro Bowl. Brown's dominant season was worthy of the accolade, but it took opt-outs from his peers for the immensely talented defensive lineman to receive the invite to Orlando. He is by far the most likely Panther to earn a chance to play in the game in 2024-25, but who has the best chance at joining him in the Sunshine State? Let's take a look.
Bryce Young
Bryce Young is primed for a breakout. Dave Canales has said it. Andy Dalton has said it. If Young's bite matches the bark of his biggest supporters, he'll be headed to Orlando. The sophomore leap is common in all sports, and Young's path to proving his 2023 draft selection with an improved sophomore season is paved.
Fortunately for Young, he doesn't play in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow are just the start of a list of quarterbacks that vie for Pro Bowl bids annually in the AFC. In Young's conference, his stiffest competition will be Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff. A talented group of quarterbacks, but a large step down from the AFC's heavy hitters.
The combination of an improved coaching staff, revamped weapons, better protection, and a weaker conference give Young a shot at making his first Pro Bowl as a sophomore. If he does, it will be a welcome sight for Carolina's new regime.
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn's talent has never been a question. His size, speed, and coverage ability make him the ideal modern NFL defensive back. Health has always held him back.
Entering a pivotal fourth-year, Horn is ready to deliver on the promise he's shown since his time as a South Carolina Gamecock. A new training regimen and continuity in the coaching staff are two factors in Horn's favor. His station as a veteran on a young Carolina defense is another.
Horn will be checking the best receiver on the other team every single week in 2024. Carolina posses some talent in the back end, but it's at safety, not corner. Horn will face a gauntlet of receivers week and and week out to prove the talent that he has possessed from day one in the NFL.
Ikem Ekwonu
Hear me out.
In 2022, Ikem Ekwonu was a legitimately good NFL offensive lineman. People forget, but the Carolina Panthers came into 2023 with one of the league's most promising offensive lines, and the sophomore left tackle was the centerpiece.
That centerpiece shattered with last season's coaching staff in charge. Dave Canales is here to save the day, and the career, of the much maligned left tackle.
Canales has promised to be "stubborn" when it comes to running the ball. His offensive philosophies match up perfectly with Ekwonu's strengths. The former North Carolina State superstar has a mean streak when he gets moving downhill. He came into the league as an elite run blocking prospect with question marks surrounding his pass pro.
Down the stretch in 2022 when Carolina was fighting for a playoff berth, Steve Wilks pounded the rock and Ekwonu thrived. In 2023 when Carolina was playing from behind and throwing the ball 40+ times a week, Ekwonu was exposed.
If Canales lives up to his work, Ekwonu's strengths will be on full display as he pancakes opposing defensive lineman like a mack truck, and he'll pave the road all the way to a weekend stay in Orlando as a first-time Pro Bowler.