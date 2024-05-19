Which UDFAs Have the Best Chance to Make the Panthers Roster?
Making a 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent is a pretty steep challenge, but not an impossible one. Every year we see a dozen or more players in that situation make the cut and there are a few guys in Carolina who could be among that group in 2024.
WR Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)
I'm truly shocked Coker didn't get drafted. I had him pegged as a sixth-rounder, so you can imagine why I and so many others are high on the kid. Since receiving a larger role in the Holy Cross offense in 2021, Coker has totaled 160 receptions for 2,643 yards and 30 touchdowns. He doesn't have blazing speed by any means, but he has terrific hands and can high point the football extremely well. Although Carolina added Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, the depth in the wide receiver room is still questionable. Terrace Marshall Jr. isn't guaranteed a spot and neither is veteran David Moore. There's room for Coker if he impresses in training camp and in preseason action.
C Andrew Raym (Oklahoma)
The Panthers don't have a true backup center on the roster, so it only makes sense to throw Raym on the list here as a possibility. I do believe, though, Dan Morgan will add a veteran backup at some point via free agency or the waiver wire late in the summer. Raym is capable though as he was a two-time All-Big 12 Second Team selection and allowed just six sacks in his career.
K Harrison Mevis (Missouri)
Eddy Piñeiro did not participate in the first part of the voluntary offseason program, so it'll be interesting to see if he shows for OTAs. He's a Chris Tabor guy and with a new special teams coordinator in place, the Panthers could be looking to move in a different direction. Harrison "the Thiccer Kicker" Mevis could be his replacement. During his time at Missouri, he nailed 147-of-148 extra point attempts and went 86/103 on field goals.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
PFF Picks Panthers QB Bryce Young as a Breakout Candidate
Morgan Sees 'Three-Headed Monster' in Panthers Backfield
Ja'Tavion Sanders: 'I'm Going to be the Next Greg Olsen Here'