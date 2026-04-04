Panthers’ Left Tackle Addition Named as One of Free Agency’s Best Values

The Carolina Panthers were a 2-15 team in 2023. Under new head coach Dave Canales, the team improved to 5-12 the following season thanks to a second-half surge. In 2025, the club overcame a shaky 1-3 start to finish 8-9—capturing the NFC South.

The Panthers hosted the wild card Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs, a team they had beaten earlier in the season (Week 13) at Charlotte. The franchise was seeking its first playoff win since the 2015 NFC Championship Game.

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In the first quarter, starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down with what would prove to be a ruptured patellar tendon. Obviously, his status for 2026 is a big question mark as he remains on the road to recovery. Yosh Nijman was thought to be a possible replacement for the four-year pro, but the unrestricted free agent opted for retirement.

Tackle Rasheed Walker is a bargain pickup for the Panthers

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated put together a list of the best and worst free-agent signings in terms of value. The Panthers’ addition of former Green Bay Packers’ tackle Rasheed Walker via a one-year, $4 million (via Spotrac) contract was obviously on the best list.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) provides pass protection for quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the first quarter of their game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Walker never earned the Packers’ full trust despite winning multiple camp battles as a 2022 seventh-round pick,” explained Manzano. “He’s not viewed as one of the top players at his position, but Green Bay could always count on him to be a serviceable starting left tackle, which is hard to find in this league…”

Carolina gets an experienced blocker at a great price

Zach Kruse of Packers Wire outlined just how good of a deal Carolina got. “The numbers are even more staggering than the initial reports. While the deal has a value of up to $10 million, the base value of the deal is only $4 million, including a $2 million signing bonus. His minimum base salary is also guaranteed in 2026.”

“For comparison,” added Manzano, “Cam Robinson, who might not be as good as Walker, received a one-year, $12 million deal from Houston last year. Walker gives the Panthers insurance and can start at left tackle if Ikem Ekwonu misses time due to his knee injury.”

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6’6”, 324-pound blocker was pretty much a fixture at left tackle during his final three seasons in Green Bay, and did not miss a game over that span. His Pro Football Focus’ grade (63.0) this past season slipped a bit from 2024 (68.7), but he offers the Panthers an experienced solution to what could have been a huge problem.

It will also be interesting to see what Morgan and the Panthers will do with the 19th overall pick in this month's draft. Could the team be looking at addressing the tackle spot on Day One after all?