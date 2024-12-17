Why Panthers star Jaycee Horn does not shadow WRs, according to Dave Canales
On Sunday, CeeDee Lamb gave the Carolina Panthers fits. He had almost 100 yards in the first half alone and could have had a career day if the Dallas Cowboys hadn't opted to run the ball aggressively in the second half. He was not matched up with Jaycee Horn very often.
Horn doesn't shadow the opponent's best receiver every week. Only a few cornerbacks in the NFL do, and Horn isn't one of them. It's a pointed decision by the Panthers coaching staff, and Dave Canales explained why they operate that way.
Dave Canales reveals why Jaycee Horn doesn't shadow opposing receivers
When CeeDee Lamb was making big plays last week, Jaycee Horn was largely not even in the area. The wide receiver's touchdown and a few big third-down conversions came at the expense of Jordan Fuller and other defensive backs.
That's a byproduct of Horn not trailing Lamb all day, which is partly because of how it forces the rest of the defense to shift according to head coach Dave Canales. "It's a combination of things. It's being aware of the vulnerabilities and when you can and can't do that." Canales said this is true of all defensive coverages, and it plays a role into why Horn doesn't shadow star wideouts.
Greg Olsen also addressed this on the broadcast, noting that trailing receivers is hard because Horn never knew where Lamb is going to line up. That means every other defensive back wasn't sure what they were doing until the Cowboys lined up, which put them behind the eight-ball. It also doesn't factor in any motion to change the play or the formation, which puts an added strain on Horn and the rest of the defense.
