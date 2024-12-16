Carolina Panthers urged to already look at major offseason move
The Carolina Panthers are now just 3-11 following their Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being favored to win the game, the Panthers ended up falling by a final score of 30-14.
With the loss, Carolina took another step towards a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the season ended today, the Panthers would hold the No. 5 overall pick. They would have a lot of different avenues to explore with that selection.
There are a lot of talented players at the top of the 2025 class. Carolina could find a very good piece to continue building out their roster. Or, they could also consider trading the pick.
Matt Johnson of SportsNaut has urged the team to end up trading down in the 2025 NFL Draft to pick up extra draft capital.
"The very fact that finding a replacement quarterback isn’t here is a testament to the work of Bryce Young and Dave Canales," Johnson wrote. "With that acknowledged, there’s still an insane amount of work that must be done to repair the Panthers roster. Unfortunately, Carolina still doesn’t have its own second-round pick in 2025. With so many holes on defense, the Panthers need to trade down from the top 10 and stockpile draft picks."
Looking at the current roster, the Panthers do have quite a few needs to address. Adding more picks to address more needs would be a wise decision.
Thankfully, Bryce Young has started showing some signs that he could still be the team's long-term quarterback. He isn't a sure thing just yet, but the glimpses of big-time potential are there.
Carolina needs to draft well in order to turn things around. They can't afford to keep missing with the additions they do make.
Trading a top-five pick brings a lot of value back in return. If the Panthers get a good haul in return and then proceed to nail each of their picks in the first few rounds, they will take a big step in the right direction.
While trading down isn't usually a popular decision, it would make a lot of sense for Carolina this offseason.
