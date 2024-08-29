Why the Panthers released Terrace Marshall Jr., according to GM Dan Morgan
Arguably the biggest surprise on cut-down day for the Carolina Panthers was the release of wide receiver and former second-round draft pick Terrace Marshall Jr.
The LSU product never turned into a reliable receiving threat in his first three years in the league, but he did have a lot of adversity to overcome. The quarterback position was a rotating door, just as much as the head coach and offensive coordinator positions were. This spring/summer, Marshall started to make a move but it wasn't enough to convince the Panthers' decision-makers to keep him around.
During today's media availability GM Dan Morgan explained the reasoning behind the decision.
"I had a few teams call me and ask me about Terrace and obviously, I think the world of Terrace. Not only a great person, but he had a great camp. He did everything that we asked out there. I think those types of cuts, they're always tough, they're always challenging. It was right there at the end where we were kind of deciding if we were going to keep him or not. Special teams really comes into play and Terrace hasn't really been a special teams ace for us and that played a big role in our decision to ultimately release him. I wish him nothing but the best. I think he's going to do great and I wish him sucess where he's at."
Marshall has already landed on his feet, signing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
