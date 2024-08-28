Carolina Panthers final cuts: Biggest surprises on cut-down day
Every year there are always a couple of moves that we can classify as "surprising" on cut day in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers had a handful of them, but one received more attention than most. This morning, we'll look at each of those surprising moves, starting with the biggest one.
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. released
Marshall's roster spot in Carolina felt a little shaky entering training camp, but after a really strong month of practice and preseason action, it seemed as if he had done enough to see out the end of his rookie contract which expires at the end of the season. Dan Morgan has seen these preseason spurts from Marshall before without it translating to the regular season and perhaps saw that trend continuing in 2024.
WR Jalen Coker rostered
Coker's performance could have been the reason Marshall is no longer a Panther. This is a kid the Panthers are really high on and although he may not be ready to play a big role in the offense at the moment, they likely didn't feel comfortable subjecting him to waivers. He was one of the most sought after undrafted free agents this spring.
TE Jordan Matthews released
The veteran receiver-turned tight end was an afterthought when he signed. Many viewed him as just another body brought in for depth purposes in training camp and preseason. That was not the case whatsoever. Matthews put together a solid month of August and spent the majority of practices getting in extra work before and after practice which paid off in the games. He was one of those first to show up, last to leave type of guys. Don't be surprised if he returns as a member of the practice squad.
C Andrew Raym rostered
Raym is one of three undrafted free agents that made the Panthers roster, joining Coker and the next guy we mention. In a lot of ways, this shouldn't be considered a major surprise considering he is the only true center on Carolina's roster. That being said, his spot may not be safe. If the Panthers can find another center/guard with experience either via waivers or free agency, Raym could get booted.
S Demani Richardson rostered
Richardson showed out in the preseason, including the interception he reeled in against the New York Jets. He played well enough to hang around, but it's a little surprising that he made the 53 with four other safeties remaining on board.
