Will the Panthers Finally Have an Answer at Tight End?
Greg Olsen. 2019. That was the last time the Carolina Panthers had a true, legitimate threat in the passing game out of the tight end position. And if we're being completely honest, maybe 2016 since the final three years of Olsen's tenure in Carolina were hindered by foot injuries.
The organization has been searching for that next guy, but it hasn't materialized in the four seasons since Olsen's departure. Constant coaching changes, along with a revolving door at quarterback have certainly marred the passing game as a whole but the tight ends have been nearly non-existent. That is expected to change under new head coach Dave Canales.
“I think it’s tight end-friendly," Canales said about his offense. "We don’t ask our tight ends to be dominant blockers at the point of attack on runs a lot. We will ask them at times, but within our system we use their skillsets and we’re looking for tight ends with versatility. We’re not necessarily looking for that big, 270-pound mauler although those guys are awesome and they have a place in this league. But if you have a smaller guy who’s more of a route runner and he’s a little more crafty then you can run and slide him back and block a defensive end on the backside. You can send him up away from a defensive end, in or out, depending on where his alignment is. That allows him to get better matchups in blocking.”
Carolina took Ja'Tavion Sanders in the fourth round of this year's draft, but he may not have a big role in the offense until later in the year. The guy I immediately look to is Tommy Tremble, who is someone Dan Morgan still remains very high on.
"Tommy Tremble, he's one of those guys that we hold in high regard," Dan Morgan said back in March. "The way that he developed last year and the way that we feel like he's coming along, we're really excited about that."
Typically when a player hasn't had a breakthrough after three years, a hint of doubt starts to creep in from outsiders. But with Tremble, he could end up being a late bloomer. He entered the league at a very young age (21), and has played in three offenses in as many years and is now entering his fourth with Canales. There are some players who were drafted last month that are older than Tremble, who has already accrued three years of service in the league. He hasn't quite panned out as a receiver yet, but his best football is in front of him.
