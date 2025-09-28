NFL analyst predicts Bryce Young will have breakout road game against Patriots
If Bryce Young is ever going to lock himself in as the Carolina Panthers' long-term franchise quarterback, he'll have to start winning games like this afternoon's matchup with the New England Patriots. Specificially? Road games, where Young enters Week 4 with a dismal career record of 1-16 away from Bank of America Stadium.
It's a team sport, and Young's performances on the road are far from the only reason his record is what it is, but his numbers definitely will have to improve. At least one analyst thinks he's going to have a game-changing performance on the road today.
According to Ellis Williams at Sportsnaut, Young will put up 250 passing yards and two touchdowns on New England.
Sportsnaut on Bryce Young vs. Patriots
"Young is trending upward at the right time. After five turnovers in his first five quarters of the season, he’s gone seven quarters without one and has completed over 68% of his passes in that span. With motion-heavy looks and spread formations, Carolina should create matchups for rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan and the tight ends, even if second-year receiver Xavier Legette is limited. That sets up Young’s first 250-yard passing day of 2025."
So far Young hasn't had a ton of success against anybody but the Atlanta Falcons, who he's now 3-1 against in his career.
For the season Young is 1-2 with 603 passing yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions, a 60.5% completion rate a 49.0 passer rating and two fumbles. Young did appear to turn the corner in last week's shutout win over Atlanta, though - at least in the turnovers department. While he only totaled 121 passing yards, he managed to avoid throwing any picks or losing any fumbles.
Right now that's what matters most - and it almost might be all the Panhters need to get a win given how well their defense is playing. Despite a distinct lack of pressure, they enter Week 4 ranked seventh in scoring defense, only allowing 17.7 poinst per game.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally gets promotion up Panthers’ depth chart
Panthers vs. Patriots: NFL experts share their picks for Week 4 matchup
Ejiro Evero uses the same word three times to describe Derrick Brown
Tua Tagovailoa misfires responding to criticism from Cam Newton