NFL analyst picks under-the-radar free agent signing as Panthers' best offseason move
While they spent to improve at all three levels, the biggest investments that the Carolina Panthers made this offseason were on the back end of their defense. Most of all that meant keeping together a cornerback unit that was quietly one of the league's better groups at that position.
At the top, star cornerback Jaycee Horn cashed in with a huge four-year, $100 million contract that initially reset the market at corner but quickly fell behind as others got paid in turn. Then, the Panthers re-signed their criminally underrated right boundary cornerback, Mike Jackson to a two-year, $10.5 million deal that could represent a huge bargain if he continues to play like he did in 2024.
Next, Carolina decided to remake the safety room, allowing last year's starting combo of Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller to leave in free agency. The Panthers then signed one of the top free agent safeties on the market this year in Tre'Von Moehrig, formally of the Las Vegas Raiders. He joined Carolina on a three-year, $51 million deal.
According to Mike Sando at The Athletic, that move was the best that the Panthers front office made this entire offseason.
"Safety Tre’von Moehrig, signed from Las Vegas on a three-year deal for $51 million, should upgrade a run defense that allowed 179.8 yards per game in 2024, most in the NFL since the 1987 strike-season Falcons (182.3). Moehrig ranked fifth among 50 qualifying safeties in PFF run defense last season, trailing Brian Branch, Julian Love, Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James."
In theory, Moehrig should be a massive upgrade over what they got from Fuller at strong safety last season. The Panthers also added another promising option at this spot when they picked Ohio State's Lathan Ransom on Day 3 of the draft.
While Moehrig is a better deep safety than he's given credit for, both him and Ransom are more effective playing around the tackle box than they are in a traditional free safety role. That's the one position that the Panthers still need to address before the regular season begins.
The best free agent who's still on the market that fits what they need is Marcus Williams. Originally a second-round draft pick by the Saints, Williams is coming off 32 games in three years with the Baltimore Ravens, having totaled five interceptions and 18 pass breakups during his time there. While Williams is an imperfect option at this point in his career, he's also the only available free safety who's on the right side of 30 years old.
A starting combo of Moehrig and Williams with Ransom as the top backup would appear to be much better than the Panthers' top safety trio last season.
If they elect not to make a move here, then the most likely candidate to start opposite Moehrig is Demani Richardson, who lacks experience but had his moments last year.
