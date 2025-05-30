Panthers OTAs: Better-than-you-think corner group shines in early practices
As you might expect from a group that finished the season having allowed more points than any team in NFL history, the Carolina Panthers' defense had a lot of problems last year. However, if you didn't actually take the time to watch them, you might not know that the cornerback unit was definitely not one of them.
While the rest of the defense (not counting Derrick Brown) was pretty much totally turned over this offseason, Carolina did the smart thing by keeping last year's cornerback room together. The Panthers might have overpaid a bit for Jaycee Horn, but retaining him was a no-brainer after a breakout 2024 season, his first career Pro Bowl year.
Mike Jackson was also a pleasant surprise on the other boundary after coming over in a late trade from the Seattle Seahawks just before the season started. Jackson played sharp enough to earn himself a well-deserved two-year contract.
The slot position was problematic most of the season, but rookie Chau Smith-Wade showed a lot of promise down the stretch. For the year he only allowed one touchdown and a 75.4 passer rating in coverage, which should be enough to earn him the starting nickel job at least to start 2025.
Together this is one of the league's better starting cornerback units - even if there's no proven options behind the top three - which is something you can say of most teams, anyway.
Not much has leaked out of the Panthers' tightly-lidded OTAs practices, but according to one beat reporter this corner group was impressive in their first practice. Here's the account from Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer.
Panthers corners shine at OTAs
"Along with the highlights on offense, the defense had a couple of standout plays as well. Second-year cornerback Chau Smith-Wade picked off a pass from Young that was meant for McMillan over the middle of the field... Later in the workout, Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn made a nice pass breakup on McMillan toward the sideline."
Good as this group looks, they could certainly use some more depth - especially if defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero plans to continue not allowing Horn to shadow opposing WR1s. They can do that either by adding someone like veteran free agent Mike Hilton to the middle of the rotation or someone like Miami Dolphins superstar Jalen Ramsey to the top.
That would be the best way to help contain Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, who has become an all-time thorn in the side of this franchise over the last 11 years, doing far more damage than Cameron Jordan ever did.
In 21 career games Evans has posted 118 catches, 1,695 yards and 14 touchdowns against the Panthers. Containing that lethal dynamic has to be priority number one when it comes to catching up with the Bucs.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
SI predicts Mac Jones destroys Panthers on MNF in place of Brock Purdy
Carolina Panthers announce joint practice with serious AFC contender
Panthers great Greg Olsen: Eagles have earned right to use tush push
Panthers-Dolphins trade proposal adds $72 million star to Carolina D