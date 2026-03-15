Panthers Ranked as One of NFL’s Most Improved Teams One Week into Free Agency

Aaron Schatz of ESPN has wasted little time making his selections for the five most improved teams in the league after the early stages of free agency. Four of the clubs, the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers, were all playoff participants in 2025. The other is the Kansas City Chiefs, who missed the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The focus here is Dave Canales’s club, an 8-9 NFC South champion. Schatz’s focus on each team was both its best and most underrated signings, respectively. When it comes to the Panthers, the selections were pretty easy.

Carolina’s pass rush should certainly improve via the addition of five-year pro Jaelan Phillips, who will be with his third organization in less than a calendar year.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is Carolina’s best signing

Jaelan Phillips 53 TKL, 5 SCK, 1 FF 2025 Season Highlights.



Newest Panthers Edge Rusher.pic.twitter.com/6O75bu7Lrq https://t.co/ytX4x1HLxy — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 9, 2026

“There was some debate over whether Phillips or Trey Hendrickson was the best edge rusher in this free agent class,” stated Schatz, “but Phillips, at 26, is the younger of the two and still has some possibility for growth. The Eagles’ defense improved on film once it added Phillips at midseason, and although he had just two sacks for Philadelphia, he had 27 pressures.”

“Edge rusher,” added Schatz, “was a huge need for a Panthers team that ranked just 28th in sacks (30) and 24th in pass rush win rate (34.4 percent) last season. Signing Phillips was very expensive, with a four-year, $120 million contract, but the Panthers had the cap space to make the move.”

2025 Pro Bowl LB Devin Lloyd is the Panthers’ most underrated addition

The 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, University of Utah defender Devin Lloyd did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the organization. In 2025, he enjoyed a huge year for the AFC South champions and earned Second Team All-Pro honors for Liam Coen’s club.

Devin Lloyd 81 TKL, 5 INT, 1 FR 2025 Season Highlights.



The Panthers pay the All-Pro linebacker.



pic.twitter.com/CxmiT1qEI6 https://t.co/bVqKW2Z3Am — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 10, 2026

“Lloyd matured into a top linebacker over the past couple of seasons with the Jaguars,” said Schatz. “Since 2024, he has recorded 3.5 sacks, 194 total tackles and 11 passes defended. The "underrated" part here is the price to add him. The Panthers got Lloyd on a three-year, $45 million deal, a real discount compared to the expected cost. A contract forecast model from ESPN’s Seth Walder had Lloyd listed with a likely $22.5 million per year.”

In a blink of an eye, Morgan filled two major needs before April’s draft. Carolina’s defense made strides a year ago after a disastrous 2024 showing. The improvement should continue as the Panthers look to post their first winning campaign since 2017.