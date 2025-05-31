Crucial Panthers draft pick named among NFL rookies who need to succeed right away
From the inside looking out the Carolina Panthers appear to be much better (at least on paper) than they were last year. Not everyone agrees with that analysis, though. In fact, ESPN's FPI projections for the 2025 NFL season suggest the Panthers will once again miss out on the playoffs and likely will be in line for another top-10 draft pick.
If they're going to prove those numbers wrong, one thing this team absolutely needs to work out for them is a strong start from wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who they picked at No. 8 overall in last month's draft.
According to Jeffri Chadiha at NFL.com, McMillan is one of the league's top-11 rookies who need to succeed in Year 1, coming in at No. 6 on his list.
NFL.com on Tetairoa McMillan's importance
"McMillan should have ample opportunities to compete for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award as the eighth overall pick of this year's draft. That’s how big a need he fills in joining the Panthers this season... It’s not hard to imagine McMillan dominating 50/50 balls and in the red zone. He doesn’t have the deep speed to threaten defenses vertically, but he can do more than enough to elevate Carolina’s offense this fall."
The second part of that blurb sounds really good in theory - but it's important to remember that nothing is for certain when it comes to rookies trying to adjust to the speed of the NFL. Last year's first-round pick Xavier Legette looked promising on paper, as well - and his first season was disappointing at best - and a big reason why the Panthers drafted McMillan.
At the college level McMillan dominated with his size and power to make contested catches and break tackles. As a pro those advantages will be significantly reduced as he lines up across from bigger, stronger, faster cornerbacks than he faced during his time at Arizona.
To overcome that change, McMillan will have to improve some other parts of his game. The scouting report suggests he needs to improve his get-off and range of moves at the line of scrimmage and sharpen the breaks on his routes, among other things.
Head coach Dave Canales came up as a wide receivers coach, so he should be able to help McMillan develop in those areas. If he can do that and get Legette to stop jumping at the ball and attempting body catches, Carolina's passing game should have a much higher ceiling than last season.
