NFL free agency: 31-TD veteran named top option to help Panthers
For the most part, the NFL's 2025 free agency period is now over. The fireworks portion of the show i certainly done, anyway. For the Carolina Panthers those were over before the end of the first day of the legal tampering period. Overall, the Panthers addressed every defensive need with the lone exception of a second safety. Offensively, they were very quiet - only adding Rico Dowdle to make a loaded backfield even more lethal.
The Panthers are better on paper today than when free agency began, but there's still a lot of work to do. Right now giving Bryce Young as many options as possible looks like the best way to improve this roster. On that score, Bleacher Report has named one remaining free agent for each team who could help most. For Carolina they picked former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.
"Tyler Boyd had just 39 catches and 390 receiving yards with the Titans last season, but he was also stuck in a very underwhelming passing attack. The 30-year-old is a crafty nine-year vet who could help fill out the depth chart and provide leadership in the locker room."
Boyd was originally a second-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL draft. For a while he was their top receiver, averaging over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns from 2018-2019 before Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins came along. Boyd was still a quality WR3 up until 2023, when he managed 667 yards and two touchdowns. He spent last year with Tennessee, but as B/R mentioned there wasn't much meat on that bone.
With the Panthers Boyd would be getting a step up at quarterback with Bryce Young, at least compared to what he got from Will Levis last season. At 31 years old, Boyd's best days are behind him, but Carolina's passing game wouldn't need him to function as anymore than a solid third or fourth weapon on the wide receiver depth chart beneath Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.
While adding Boyd woul help some, the Panthers would probably be better served addressing this spot early in the draft, no later than their second-round pick (No. 57 overall).
