NFL insider shows several minutes of egregious drops by Panthers wide receivers during Bryce Young’s resurgence
Over the last five starts, Bryce Young has really turned his season around. He looks like the player that the Carolina Panthers gave up everything and then some to select in 2023. There is a world where he looks even better than that, though. One NFL insider showed off all the egregious drops the Panthers pass-catchers have had over those last five outings. It's not pretty.
Bryce Young is being let down by bad drops
The very first play in a montage of bad drops is David Moore dropping a sure-fire touchdown. Bryce Young lifted the ball over the defender for what would've been a go-ahead touchdown of 33 yards. Moore bobbled it and it was knocked away.
Another would-be touchdown was dropped against the Kansas City Chiefs. Young placed the ball perfectly over the defense for Tommy Tremble, who had it bounce off his hands in the end zone. Also against the Chiefs, rookie Xavier Legette dropped a perfect pass down the sideline for what would've been a long completion.
Another Legette drop turned into an interception against the New Orleans Saints. He had the ball in his hands with some space, but his failure to truly secure it allowed it to be ripped out of his hands for a turnover. The rookie wideout showed up on the tape a few times.
The final nail in the coffin was Adam Thielen's dropped touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, the initial drop was made up for when Thielen secured it and seemed to come down in bounds (replays somehow disagreed). Nevertheless, the initial drop cost them.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Mina Kimes seems ‘dream scenario’ playing out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks comments on Chuba Hubbard’s overtime fumble
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
NFL scout urges Panthers to play former first-round draft pick more