NFL insider's survey suggests hope is spreading in Panthers fanbase
Kudos to longtime Carolina Panthers’ writer Joseph Person. He explains that for the sixth consecutive year, The Athletic has conducted a fan survey regarding the NFL team that will be beginning its fourth decade of play in the league in 2025. There were 16 questions regarding numerous matters, and well over 1,000 participants. Here is a small sample of the questions and results.
Right off the top, Person asked about the head coach. “After Dave Canales’ first season, how do you feel about the future of the franchise?” All told, 35.9 of the voters were very optimistic, while 55.1 percent of the voters were somewhat optimistic.
“Much like Pete Carroll,” said Person, “his mentor in Seattle, Canales has a relentlessly upbeat personality he managed to maintain through a 1-7 start in 2024 that included his decision to sit (Bryce) Young after two dismal showings to start the season. Canales, whose work with quarterbacks Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield helped get him the job in Charlotte, knew he would have to work to repair his relationship with Young after the benching. The two seem to be in a better place…”
Speaking of the quarterback, he was the subject of the next question by Person. “On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most confident, how confident are you that Bryce Young is the Panthers’ QB of the future? It was another response filled with optimism. A combined 59.7 percent of the 1,095 answers came in at either a No. 5 (130 votes) or a No. 4 (524).
“It took Canales a couple of months before he was comfortable anointing Young as the starter for the remainder of the season,” explained Person. “Then after Young’s five-touchdown performance in a Week 18 overtime win at Atlanta, Canales told reporters Young was “our guy” moving forward. Nearly half of respondents said they’re mostly confident that Young will be the Panthers’ quarterback of the future, with a third taking more of a neutral stance on the No. 1 pick from 2023. About 12 percent of participants are very confident in Young moving forward.”
One more. When Person asked how many games the Panthers would win this season, well over half (61.5 percent) came in at 8-9 games.
