Bryce Young projections for 2024 NFL season predict big improvement from rookie year
There's no getting around the fact that Bryce Young had a brutal rookie year with the Carolina Panthers. It's really not that uncommon, though. Considering number one draft picks by definition are going to the worst team in the NFL some struggles are to be expected. Outstanding rookie years like those of C.J. Stroud and Cam Newton are exceptionally rare, even for top-five picks.
What really matters is how those quarterbacks bounce back and improve in their second seasons - a critical jump commonly called known as the sophomore leap. On that note there's genuine hope for real improvement. While his fantasy production will likely lag behind other second-year quarterbacks, according to ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projectiions for the 2024 NFL season, Young's passing numbers will jump across the board, with the exception of his interception count.
Here's a look at what Clay is projecting for Young in Year 2:
- Completes 326 of 512 pass attempts (63.6%) +4.7%
- Throws for 3,531 total passing yards (+654 yards)
- 20 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions (+9 TDs)
- 37 sacks tacken (-25 from last year)
That last number would probably be the most impressive and important if these numbers are going to wind up on the lower end of what he actually puts up.
The Panthers went out of their way to upgrade the offensive line in the offseason, spending a boatload of money at each guard spot to bring in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to flank Austin Corbett. If those two signings work out, then Carolina could end up having one of the better offensive lines in the league, which will be critical for Young's growth.
