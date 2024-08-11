Panthers vet Adam Thielen urges NFL teams to limit fighting at joint practices
Adam Thielen is the old head in the Carolina Panthers locker room. The grizzled veteran has been around the league for a decade, entering his eleventh season in the NFL. He’s seen a lot in his time.
After Sunday’s practice, Thielen addressed the media and discussed something he hopes he’s seen the last of: dust ups at joint training camp practices. The Panthers will host the New York Jets for a joint practice on Thursday. A one day scrimmage in preparation for their preseason bout this coming Saturday.
The veteran wide out was asked if the reason the two teams are only practicing jointly one time instead of the traditional two has anything to do with quelling any potential dust ups, as those traditionally happen on the second day of joint get togethers. Here’s Thielen’s response:
“I think that’s probably why they decided to do one day against each other…but, yeah. They’ve got to figure out a way to eliminate the fighting. It’s not getting anyone better. I understand that things are going to be amped up. There’s going to be a little bit of aggression. At the end of the day we’re in the middle of the dog days of camp, so there’s a little tiredness that brings out that extra animosity I guess. The more we can limit the fighting and just get good work that’s preparing us for week one, both sides, both teams, the better.”
He’s exactly right. The preseason is an important time in the careers of many players fighting for their NFL lives. Any distraction from that spurned by flaring tempers and over-aggressive moments in camp is unfair to those players fighting for their livelihoods at practice. We’ll see if any blows get thrown on Thursday when the Jets come to town, but if it’s up to Thielen, everything will stay calm as the two sides prepare for the real battles coming in just a few weeks.
