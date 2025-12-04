Panthers RB Rico Dowdle should be hot commodity in free agency

The Carolina Panthers will have to make a decision soon regarding running back Rico Dowdle's future with the team.

Dowdle signed a one-year contract with the team in the spring in hopes of being Chuba Hubbard's backup. However, he has done enough to become the starter and one of the best running backs in the NFL. Sports Illustrated contributor Matt Verdarame named Dowdle the No. 24 free agent in the league for the offseason.

"Dowdle has proven to be one of the best signings of the past year. Carolina gave Dowdle a one-year deal, and he’s shown why he’s deserving of a bigger investment, rushing for 929 yards (4.8 YPC) and five touchdowns while helping the Panthers to a 7–6 record. Still only 27 years old, he should get a litany of multi-year offers," Verdarame wrote.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Dowdle should be one of NFL's top free agents

The only running backs ranked higher than Dowdle were Javonte Williams (Dallas Cowboys), Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Breece Hall (New York Jets).

One thing working in Carolina's favor towards re-signing Dowdle is the fact that rival teams may not feel that he cannot replicate the success he's had with the Panthers this season.

Only Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins), Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), the aforementioned Williams (Dallas Cowboys) and Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) have run for more yards this season than Dowdle.

The final four games of the season should go a long way towards determining Dowdle's market for the offseason and how much he will be worth on the open market. A strong performance to close the season should allow Dowdle a lot more freedom when it comes to where and who he can sign with in the spring.

Dowdle and the Panthers are back in action in Week 15 against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET inside Caesars Superdome. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL app.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball in the third quarter. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -Empty heading

Jalen Coker, Bryce Young score highest marks in Panthers PFF grades

Failed Vikings trade proves Adam Thielen belongs with the Panthers

Panthers make big jump in NFL power rankings after stunning the Rams