Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton gives sage advice to incoming NFL rookies
Cam Newton knows ball. The Carolina Panthers legend accomplished pretty much everything a prospective NFL player could dream of when they enter the league, save for winning a Super Bowl. An NFL MVP, multiple league records, a Super Bowl Berth, the list goes on. Newton was as eclectic as he was electrifying. The former Heisman Trophy winner dominated the NFL from day one, controversially, with his own flair and pizzaz, stamping his legacy as an all-time great in the Queen City.
That being said: if he talks, young players should listen.
On a recent episode of his 4th and One show, Newton gave five pieces of sage advice for rookies entering their first year in the NFL. His five non-negotiable for rookie success, aka, "Boogie's By-Laws":
Number one: Shut up and work.
Number two: Find a vet and learn from them.
Number three: You’re only a rookie once. Enjoy it and learn as much as you possibly can.
Number four: Control your environment.
Number five: The team is not expecting you to get it. They’re expecting you to care.
Xavier Legette, Jonathan Brooks, Chau Smith-Wade and others; take note. Dave Canales and co. have talked at length about changing the culture in Carolina. The Panthers’ rookies won’t have the ability to lead the locker room vocally, but their work can set the tone for others around them. Superman’s sage advice is a great place for those young guns to start earning their place in the dog-eat-dog world that is the NFL.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
How Panthers coach Dave Canales punished offense after a bad practice
NFL mock draft has the Panthers picking first again, adding top 2025 prospect
Carolina Panthers release depth chart for preseason game vs. New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers gave Panthers advice on Bryce Young during 2023 season