NFL roster cutdown day: Tracking reported moves made by the Carolina Panthers
All 32 NFL teams have until 4:00 p.m. Eastern time today to trim their rosters from 90 players down to 53 in preparation for the start of the regular season. That means first-year Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and rookie head coach Dave Canales will be hard at work making the final touches to their team over these next several hours.
Rumor has it that the Panthers will be releasing all of their 2024 roster cuts at one time later today - around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, a couple hours before the league's deadline. We will be keeping an eye out for that, but that doesn't mean there won't be some reported cuts before then. Here's where we will be tracking those moves for Carolina as they come in.
As of yet, there haven't been any reported transactions. For now, here's a reminder from Field Yates at ESPN of how the whole process works.
The Panthers will be in a unique spot to profit once all the cuts have come in. As the first team in the waiver wire order, they'll have their pick of hundreds of newly-released players from around the league. Morgan recently vowed that the team would be ready to pounce when that happens.
