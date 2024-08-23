Panthers get strong grade for preseason trade with the Seahawks for Michael Jackson
Close to desperate at cornerback and having struck out on their first choice, the Carolina Panthers front office pulled off a sharp trade yesterday with the Seattle Seahawks. First-year general manager Dan Morgan sent Seattle rookie linebacker Michael Barrett, who worked with new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald at Michigan. In return, John Schneider sent back veteran corner Michael Jackson.
As a seventh-round pick at a deep position group, there was no guarantee that Barrett was even going to make Carolina's initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. That was especially true after the rise of Trevin Wallace, who looks poised to push his way into the starting lineup as a rookie.
So, getting anything in return for Barrett was a bonus - and to land a versatile and reliable starter at a critical position this close to the regular season is nothing short of a windfall.
Jackson is not a superstar cornerback by any means, but he can do everything well on the field and isn't a liabiity in any one department. His grades for coverage and run defense are solid and he can fill in at either boundary position. That's all you can ask for someone who's effectively a short-term answer to replace Dane Jackson following his hamstring injury.
If Barrett goes on to become an All-Pro in Seattle then we can say this one went sour, but for now there's nothing not to like about this deal. We'll give Morgan a strong B+ grade for landing Jackson.
