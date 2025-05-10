NFL shares confusing clarification on status of injured Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks
One of many major bummers during the 2024 season for the Carolina Panthers came when rookie running back Jonathon Brooks went down with a torn ACL. Brooks had only recently joined the lineup after sitting out most of his first NFL season recovering from another ACL tear to the same knee during his Senior year at Texas.
In the end, Brooks only managed to get on the field for a total of 23 snaps, amounting to a lost rookie season. Even worse, thanks to the second knee injury he's now going to miss the entire 2026 season, as well.
The team made that official earlier this week when they placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. However, that wasn't the end of the story. Apparently Brooks will wind up costing the Panthers a roster spot during the offseason after all. Here's the clarification from the league office on Brooks' status, per Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer.
If you're confused you're not alone. The NFL's labryinthine rule book is generally beyond the understanding of most mortals. Perhaps we'll get a better idea if and when the union decides to pursue this.
In any case, the Panthers will be without their 2024 second-round pick for the year. Taking his place will be their fourth-round draft pick, Trevor Etienne out of Florida-Georgia. As a rookie he should project as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart beneath Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle.
