Panthers unveil official jersey numbers for highly-touted rookie class
The Carolina Panthers picked eight rookies in the 2025 NFL draft. While not all eight of them will make the final roster, most will, and they all stand a pretty good chance. UDFAs are a different story. They have a much longer and more difficult road ahead. That's why they don't yet have uniform numbers.
The drafted rookies, however, do. Yesterday, it was reported early that Tetairoa McMillan had his picked out. He's going to wear number four, just like he did in college. It was last worn in 2021 by Jermaine Carter Jr. The most notable number four in Panthers history was John Kasay.
At the time, no other rookies had numbers. Now, ahead of rookie training camp, they do. Per Joseph Person, the team has unveiled all eight. Nic Scourton, the second-round pick, will wear number 11. PJ Walker and Chosen Anderson have worn this number.
Princely Umanmielen, the third-round pick, will wear 33. Most notably, that was Tre Boston's number. Trevor Etienne was picked next, and he'll don the number 23. That was Dane Jackson's number last season.
Lathan Ransom might be making a bold claim. He's taking number 22, which was Christian McCaffrey's number. Mitchell Evans is taking number 84. Ed Dickson might be most-known for that in Carolina.
Cam'Ron Jackson is taking number 76. Greg Hardy wore that, but so did Norbert Davidds-Garrido. Finally, Jimmy Horn Jr. is taking number 15. This was Jonathan Mingo's number before he was traded last season.
Person also pointed out that no one is taking number one. That was Cam Newton's number, but it was also Etienne and Umanmielen's jersey number in college. However, one would have to be quite bold to ask for that number from the Panthers.
