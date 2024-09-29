Andy Dalton's second straight impressive performance isn't enough for Panthers to spring upset over Bengals
Carolina Panthers radio broadcast sideline reporter Kristen Balboni reported that Andy Dalton was "all smiles" pregame. From the time he and his teammates took the field Dalton was cheesing; giddy for the chance to take on his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals. When the game finally kicked off, Dalton gave fans around the Carolinas a reason to match his smile.
Much like week three against the Raiders, Dalton was brilliant early on. The Panthers offensive line, even sans starting guard Damien Lewis, allowed Dalton ample time to pick apart a leaky Bengals defense. Consistent connections with veteran superstar Dionate Johnson and emerging rookie Xavier Legette moved the Panthers up and down the field on Sunday as their offensive resurgence continued.
However, that offensive resurgence couldn't make up for a defense that gave up 34 points to Joe Burrow and the blistering Cincinnati Bengals offense.
Dalton and his Panthers took a loss on Sunday, dropping the Panthers to 1-3, but the veteran quarterback continued to play well. He finished 23/36 for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His numbers pale in comparison to those that won him NFL Air and Ground Player of the Week, but they are still a stark improvement than the output Bryce Young was able to muster in his first two starts of 2024.
The confidence that Dalton shows in the pocket is his most impressive trait. The 36-year-old veteran looks completely in command every time he drops back to pass. His most impressive throw of the afternoon was a seed to Diontae Johnson at the end of the third quarter that cut the Bengals lead from 17 to 10.
Kurt Warner vindicated
Earlier this week, Kurt Warner joined Pat McAfee and made waves when he called Andy Dalton "better than half of the quarterbacks in the league today. In week four, Dalton proved him 100% correct. He made throws all over the field, getting six different Panthers involved in the passing game.
However, it wasn't all perfect. Dalton held the ball a scotch too long on the interception that was tipped by Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. The interception wasn't 100% on Dalton, as Ikem Ekwonu was beat on the play, but Dalton did his lineman no favors.
The veteran quarterback also missed a couple of open throws. In reverse, his receivers did him no favors as they dropped a handful of passes, but Dalton wasn't 100% accurate on the afternoon either.
Regardless, Dalton was absolutely good enough to win today. The Panthers roster as a whole continued to impress, and it's new starting quarterback was a major catalyst in that impressive play. The Carolina Panthers travel to Chicago next week for a date with the franchise they will be forever linked with due to the Bryce Young trade, and if Dalton plays like he did today, that week 5 matchup will assuredly be one of the NFL's tightest.
