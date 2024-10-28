NFL Week 9 odds: Panthers big underdogs for rematch with Saints, but not big enough
Fans of the Carolina Panthers can take at least some solace in knowing that the season is about half over, and there's only nine more games to go on the schedule. Next up is a rematch with the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints, who completely destroyed Carolina 47-10 back in Week 1.
Panthers-Saints Week 9 odds
Despite that totally lopsided final score, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook only have the Panthers as underdogs by 6.5 points for the rematch at home.
In their most recent loss the Panthers were 11-point underdogs going up against the Denver Broncos, and they couldn't even cover that ridiculous spread. In case you were fortunate enoughto miss it, Carolina scored a garbage-time touchdown and still lost by 14 points.
It doesn't take a professional gambler to see that this opening line for Week 9 is a bit cautious. Odds are that by the time they kickoff on Sunday the Saints are going to be favored by a lot more than 6.5 points. Do with that what you will.
