Numbers suggest Panthers’ rushing issues aren’t an offensive line problem
Earlier this week, eight Yardbarker writers combined to choose one positive development for each of the league’s 32 clubs. Eric Smithling handled the four teams in the NFC South, and when it came to Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers he came up with a bit of a surprising revelation. Keep in mind that injuries have been a big factor when it comes to the team’s offensive front this season.
The Panthers are averaging just 100.3 yards per game on the ground this season. Entering Week 5, that was a pretty disappointing 26th in the league. But Smithling took a much closer look. “The surface numbers say otherwise—the Panthers are averaging 3.9 yards per carry, No. 23 in the NFL—but Carolina’s run-blocking has been a strength through four games, entering Week 5 No. 7 in ESPN’s run-block win rate rankings.”
“Among 43 qualifying backs,” added Smithling, “offseason free-agent acquisition running back Rico Dowdle ranks last in rush yards over expected (RYOE) per attempt (-1.5), according to NFL Pro data, further illustrating the Panthers’ unimpressive rushing numbers aren’t a result of struggles up front.”
Now it’s also worth noting is that Carolina’s rushing yards per game total is dragged down by the club’s Week 2 performance at Arizona. Canales’s team fell behind 27-3 and finished with just 49 yards on the ground. The Panthers are actually coming off a season-high 129 yards rushing in last Sunday’s ugly 42-13 loss at New England. Chuba Hubbard leads Carolina with 217 yards rushing on 53 carries (4.1 average).
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will be in Charlotte. That team comes off a 27-21 Monday night victory over the Jets in which the ‘Fins defense allowed a whopping 197 yards on the ground. It may be an opportunity for Canales’s running game to roll up some substantial numbers.
