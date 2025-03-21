New addition to Panthers' backfield is up front on why he came to Carolina
This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan was prepared to address the league’s worst defense in 2024. From allowing the most total yards, rushing yards, and touchdown passes (35) in the league, to aiding a pass rush that came up with just 32 sacks in 17 outings.
The additions include safety Tre’von Moehrig, outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and defensive tackles Bobby Brown III, and Tershawn Wharton. On the other hand, Morgan did not ignore the other side of the ball, and added some productive depth to the backfield.
Running back Rico Dowdle enjoyed a career year with the Dallas Cowboys. He totaled 235 carries for 1,079 yards and 10 scores. His best performance came in Week 15 at Carolina, when he rocked the Panthers’ defense for 149 yards on 25 carries—both career bests. Now he’s a member of Dave Canales’s team thanks to a one-year, $2.75 million deal (via Spotrac). A native of Asheville, North Carolina, Dowdle is returning to his home state. There is obviously another important factor as well.
“Obviously (Panthers) got a great O-line, those guys up front and how they’ve built their O-line up,” explained the four-year pro (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com). “That’s something you look at, at the offensive line, evaluate it like, ‘OK, yeah, those guys are doing that, you know, they’re pretty good. So, when I knew I was coming here, I started doing my research and stuff on the O-line, seeing all the positive on it and how they’ve built it up these past couple years. So definitely was intriguing to see.
“With those guys up front, I’ve watched a little bit of film already, and those guys, they pretty much run mid-zone, similar to what—we ran outside-zone in Dallas.”
Via Pro Football Focus, Carolina’s offensive front finished eighth in the league rankings for 2024. It was a much-improved unit from the previous season, and running back Chuba Hubbard enjoyed a career year with 1,195 rushing yards (8th in the NFL) and 10 scores on the ground. Quarterback Bryce Young and Canales’s attack could have quite the 1-2 punch in 2025.
