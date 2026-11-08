1 Egregious Referee Call Crushed Panthers in Week 9 Loss to Broncos

The Carolina Panthers committed plenty of penalties, so the referees didn't do a whole lot to hurt them in that regard. They did miss some calls, but that's par for the course. What the refs did do to hurt the Panthers was much worse.

The Panthers got a defensive pass interference to put the ball on the one-yard-line. Then, they threw it to Tommy Tremble, and he was interfered with again, but the referees didn't call it. They let it go, and the ball seemed to bounce off the ground.

Instead, the ball actually bounced off of Tremble's hand and up into the air, where Devon Key snatched it. He didn't realize he'd intercepted it, and seemingly, no one else did. They played on.

After the Panthers ran the ball and were stuffed at the goal-line, the referees went to review it, saying that Broncos head coach Sean Payton had challenged it. But if he had, why did a full play go on and then some before they granted the challenge?

And of course, the ridiculous play was correctly ruled an interception, taking points away from the Panthers and reversing the momentum they'd built. The offense was rolling and it looked like the Broncos were on the ropes, but the black magic they've employed all season kicked in just before the fourth quarter.

DPI turned into an interception..after a whole play was run after this... https://t.co/VmEAmmgnYR — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 8, 2026

Panthers beat reporter Sheena Quick summed it up best. A penalty was missed, a play was run, and then a review of the previous play hurt the Panthers. It's not something you see every day, to say the least.

This is the second time the referees have arguably crushed the Panthers and took a win out of their hands by making a bad call or missing a call like this. Against the Cleveland Browns, a really ticky-tacky roughing the passer negated a game-sealing interception. On the next play, the Panthers yielded the winning touchdown.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time, the referees' ineptitude cost the Panthers points. And on the immediate next drive, the Broncos scored a go-ahead touchdown. It was a monstrous point swing, and it was almost entirely because of referee ineptitude. And it ultimately cost the Panthers a win.

The Panthers didn't help themselves by committing a bunch of bad penalties, but this one was particularly awful and it wasn't even their fault. The interception was horrible luck, but the missed defensive pass interference and the review process were shady at best.

a total whiff by the ref



and next snap is a sack/fumble



clock should have stopped https://t.co/FB0SOT5Q23 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 8, 2026

It's also worth noting that on the decisive play in the fourth quarter, the referees appeared to miss an offsides and the Panthers had to continue hurrying up and turned the ball over on the next play. Had it been called correctly, that likely wouldn't have happened.