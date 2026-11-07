Todd Wash Takes Over Panthers Defense, but Will Anything Really Change Against Broncos?

Sunday, November 8, marks the first time Carolina Panthers interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash will call the plays for the Panthers. While Wash has been with the defense all season, he hasn't had much time to make any changes to the current scheme. Many fans have heard what Wash intends to do with the defense, and on Sunday, they'll see what he actually does with it.

Carolina must stop the run. Right now, the Panthers are allowing an average of 140.7 rushing yards per game. What's worse, other teams know that the Panthers can't stop the run, and they are taking advantage of it. It has been one of the most frustrating things to watch this season.

Don't Expect Wash to Change Everything

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Todd Wash during warm up at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While many have speculated on the possibility of a change to a 4-3 defense for the Panthers, Wash stated that the Panthers have the personnel to play in a 3-4 defense. While there are several things that Wash could change, trying to completely change the defense in such a short amount of time would likely cause more problems than it would solve.

Wash can implement more four-man fronts in certain situations and have the edge rushers attack instead of dropping back into coverage. It will be interesting to see how much freedom Wash gives his defensive linemen to try to get into the backfield to make plays.

The Panthers have had issues with players not being in the right position to make a tackle or even being able to tackle the ball carrier at times this season. This is a problem regardless of who is calling the plays and something that Wash will have to address.

There is also the question of how much freedom Wash will give his players. He has been with this group of players all season, so he should have a good idea of what they are capable of doing and not doing. On Sunday, fans will see if Wash's approach to the defense will make a difference.

Denver Will Find Out Quickly Whether Carolina Can Stop the Run

Sean Payton has been in the league long enough to recognize a defense that is struggling to stop the run. If the Denver Broncos are able to gain yards against the Carolina Panthers on the ground, Payton will not hesitate to return to the running game.

Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman had 104 yards of total offense in last week's game against the Chiefs, including 41 yards rushing and 63 yards receiving. Coleman can be a factor for the Broncos even when he's not carrying the ball.

The Panthers have many players on defense who will need to step up on Sunday. However, Carolina will need big games from players like Derrick Brown, who can make plays in the backfield but needs the rest of the defensive line to do its job. The linebackers will need to read the play and get to the ball carrier before the running back has gained several yards.

Carolina can't allow five yards on first down and then watch the other team convert on third down after third down. It's frustrating to watch and puts the defense in a tough situation for the rest of the series.

The Panthers' new defensive coordinator knows the problems with the current defense, but will he be able to fix them? The Broncos will not stop running the football just because the Panthers have a new defensive coordinator. If Carolina continues to allow yards on the ground, Payton will continue to take advantage of it.

Wash Needs to Make Bo Nix Uncomfortable

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is in his third season with the Broncos, so he's pretty familiar with what Denver's offense is trying to do. This is another area of concern for Carolina, as the Panthers have struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks all season. If Wash is able to get after Nix, it could make things very difficult for Denver's passing attack.

The Panthers have not been able to generate much pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, so that will be another area for Wash to address. Whether that means bringing extra linebackers or allowing the edge rushers to attack more often remains to be seen.

One of the big problems with the Panthers' defense this season has been giving up big plays. This is something the Broncos' receivers are capable of taking advantage of when a defender gets caught out of position.

A lot will depend on what happens on first down. If Denver is in second-and-short situations all game, Payton will be able to do whatever he wants. However, if the Panthers can force the Broncos into some third-and-long situations, Wash will have more opportunities to get creative with his pressure.

No one expects Wash to turn the Panthers' defense into the No. 1 unit in the league in his first game as defensive coordinator, but there should be some improvement from what Carolina has shown so far this season.

There is still plenty of time for the Panthers to turn their season around and start playing better defensively. Carolina does not have to play a perfect game on Sunday, but it must be able to stop the run, put pressure on the quarterback and avoid giving up easy yards on defense.

Otherwise, the Panthers will be right back in the same situation they were in before Wash was hired.