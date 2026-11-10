2 Trades the Panthers Have to Make After 3rd Straight Loss

The NFL's trade deadline is here, and there's potential for an active day filled with surprising moves and big names dealt to new franchises. The Carolina Panthers are in a precarious spot entering Tuesday's deadline.

Coming off a third straight loss, this time at home to the Denver Broncos. The Panthers have taken a nosedive from their 3-2 start. However, they still remain alive for the division title because the NFC South is so bad this season.

The NFC South went 1-3 in Week 9, with the New Orleans Saints as the lone winner. Due to tiebreakers, the Panthers are still sitting atop the division despite a 3-5 record. With the division title still being a real possibility and a pivotal Week 10 matchup against the Saints ahead, Carolina needs to make moves.

Here are two trades that make perfect sense for the Panthers.

Carolina Brings In Riq Woolen, Addresses Secondary Concerns

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Part of the loss to the Broncos that was so frustrating for the Panthers was the issues in the secondary. It was clear that Denver head coach Sean Payton wanted to test the back end of Carolina's defense, and it worked.

Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton received seven penalty flags. Wilson was especially undisciplined, drawing multiple flags for pass interference and even for a taunting call.

If there weren't penalties, then it was either missing assignments or just losing one-on-one matchups against Denver's receivers.

There's still time before Jaycee Horn or Mike Jackson returns to the field, so Carolina needs to trade for a bridge starting corner, enter Riq Woolen.

Woolen is coming off a Super Bowl season with the Seahawks, being a contributor to that elite defense. Now he's with the Philadelphia Eagles, who could be in fire-sale mode based on their recent deal involving DT Jordan Davis.

Carolina wouldn't have to give up more than a fourth-round pick for Woolen. The Panthers own two fourth-round picks this year, including their own and the Vikings'.

Will McDonald IV Bolters Carolina's Injured Pass Rush

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Carolina's pass rush was supposed to be the team's most improved unit on this team. However, injuries have plagued it thus far. Carolina began the season without budding star Nic Scourton, who tore his ACL, and has been without Jaelan Phillips for weeks due to a hamstring injury.

If there's one way to help the secondary without directly addressing it, it's adding to the pass rush. Will McDonald IV is a key name to watch at the deadline. McDonald requested a trade from the New York Jets because he hasn't seen much usage.

There's clearly talent there, as McDonald has had a double-digit sack season before, with 10.5 in 2024. This could be a situation where a change of scenery unlocks his potential once again.

Carolina would have to give up a valuable asset, likely a second-round pick or a package of a third and a sixth. That said, one of those picks could very well be worth it for a 27-year-old pass rusher who's in the prime of his career.