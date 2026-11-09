Carolina Panthers Falter in NFL Power Rankings After Tough Loss to Broncos

The Carolina Panthers looked for a moment like they were going to inexplicably right the ship. They had the Denver Broncos on the ropes, first-and-goal from the one with a seemingly inevitable eight-point lead coming in mere seconds.

A missed defensive pass interference on the first attempt is one thing, but letting the Panthers run a whole play before going back to grant a challenge is another. After it was overturned to an interception, the Panthers fell behind by 12 points, and their comeback attempt was thwarted by a sack-fumble.

For a moment, it felt like the Panthers might actually surge up the NFL Power Rankings this week, as they did after a shocking home win over the Detroit Lions. That is their second-most recent win, and it also feels like it was six months ago.

Now, the Panthers are 3-5 and in a freefall, no longer in first in the NFC South and tumbling down the power rankings.

Panthers sadly tumble in latest NFL Power Rankings

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have been slipping and sliding in the Power Rankings for a few weeks now. After they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, they breached the top 10 on some lists. And at the time, it didn't feel ridiculous.

Since then, the entire season has turned on its head. A shocking and embarrassing home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started things in the wrong direction. That led to a frustrating one-score loss to the Green Bay Packers, which led to (checks notes) a frustrating one-score loss to the Denver Broncos.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer had the Panthers ranked 22nd last week, and now they're 25th. We firmly believe this team is better than that and better than 3-5, but the record is what it is. Injuries have played a role, but there's no caveat in the rankings.

"The Panthers' big defensive issue, with or without now-fired former defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, has been staying on the field too much after third down. Opponents have converted around 54 percent against them. The Broncos were 6-for-10, even when held to 82 rushing yards by a horrible run defense," Iyer wrote.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after scoring a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up is the New Orleans Saints. They've been a thorn in Carolina's side, but this is a winnable game. The Saints are, however, riding high after a clutch overtime win over the Cleveland Browns, a team that beat the Panthers this year.

Regardless, that's their next chance to right the ship and get moving in the right direction on the power rankings.