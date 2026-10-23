3 Bold Predictions for Panthers' Important Matchup with Buccaneers

Coming off an impressive road win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, the Carolina Panthers are back at home, at Bank of America Stadium, welcoming the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay's season is already on life support, 1-5 to start, with little to no room for error. Injuries have also plagued the Buccaneers, as starting QB Baker Mayfield has been out with a thumb injury.

However, Mayfield is trending towards returning against Carolina, as the Panthers' defense deals with injuries all over the field.

With Mayfield back and the Buccaneers coming into Charlotte in last place in the NFC South, they're going to play desperate. Carolina won't have it easy regardless of what Tampa Bay's record is coming in.

Here are three bold predictions for Buccaneers at Panthers on Sunday.

Will Lee III Gets His First Career Interception

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Will Lee III has been up and down since taking on an elevated role, with both Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn out due to injury. Last week, with the Devonta Smith assignment, Lee had some really good reps, not allowing Smith to make a catch, but he also got mossed on a 19-yard touchdown.

Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, Lee should've had a pick six, but couldn't secure the ball. There's clearly talent in Carolina's fourth-round rookie; it just has to show more consistently.

Playing against Mayfield, who hasn't played since Week 3, Lee will make multiple big plays in this game. Mayfield wasn't balling out before the injury either, so it's not absurd to say turnovers are still on the board even with his return.

Bryce Young Scores His First Rushing Touchdown Since Week 1

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Bryce Young isn't a Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen threat with his legs, but he can be effective in scramble situations. That scenario could very well play out here. While Tampa Bay's defensive line is very good against the run, the pass rush has been awful.

That said, the Buccaneers haven't allowed a single rushing touchdown by a QB this season. That changes on Sunday. In the red zone, Young can find room to scramble to the outside and dive toward the pylon for a touchdown.

Neither Team Scores Over 21 Points

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While Tampa Bay has lost all but one game this season, it has turned multiple games into ugly rock fights. Even with Carolina's offense being as good as it has been, the Panthers have already had an ugly offensive game against the Browns, so theres evidence that the offense can be limited.

Both teams will turn the ball over. The Buccaneers' run defense is great, and Carolina's is improving from the embarrassing Week 1 showing. It's also just a division game; these games can get weird. Carolina should be able to limit Tampa's pass game, even with Mayfield back.

While it may be a frustrating game to watch, Carolina should still have all the tools to come out with a victory.