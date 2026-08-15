3 Bold Predictions for Panthers vs Bills Preseason Matchup

Back in action for the second time this preseason, the Carolina Panthers make their first road trip of the year. Heading up to Buffalo, the Panthers will face Josh Allen (for less than a quarter) and the Bills.

This game will give Panthers fans much more to take away than the Hall of Fame game, considering that starters are all suiting up and getting their first live reps of the season. Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker are all throwing on the pads to improve their chemistry in the passing game.

The two most intriguing pieces of Saturday's preseason game aren't in the passing game, though; it's the revamped defense and how productive the backfield will look. Both have the chance to be catalysts for Carolina continuing to compete at the top of the NFC South.

Both can also produce major plays in Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo. Here are three bold predictions for Panthers vs Bills.

1. Jonathon Brooks Scores a Touchdown

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The reps will be limited, as they should be. That being said, Buffalo's run defense was awful in 2025 and didn't improve much on paper this offseason.

All reports from training camp and the offseason in general indicate that Brooks has found his stride once again and is showing the burst and twitch that got him drafted.

Carolina's first offensive series will be a score, and Brooks will either rush up the middle of the field for a short TD or catch the ball on an RB screen and take it to the end zone for an easy score.

2. Jaelan Phillips Sacks Josh Allen

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What better way to introduce yourself to a new fan base than sacking the best QB in the league? Jaelann Phillips is often criticized for his low sack totals over the last few years. Now, after a huge payday, sacks are expected, and Phillips can set the tone right away and make his limited reps count.

Despite low sack numbers, Phillips was elite at generating pressure last year, ranking fourth in the NFL in pressure rate. If that trend continues, more sacks will follow.

3. John Metchie III Leads Carolina in Receiving Yards

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It's prove-it time for Metchie. After signing with Carolina in free agency, the former collegiate teammate of Bryce Young is fighting for a roster spot in the receiving room, and every rep, every route will be vital.

Metchie knows this heading into Saturday and takes advantage of the opportunity, posting 60+ receiving yards in a game where more than seven receivers will see targets.