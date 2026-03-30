3 Free Agent Losses Carolina Panthers Will Suffer Most From

Although the Carolina Panthers’ offseason has seen successful free agency signings, some players have left the roster. While new additions such as Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd may overshadow these departures, they could still affect the team negatively in specific areas.

There are three departures in particular that will have a noticeable impact on the Panthers in Carolina next season. Here are the three that hurt the most.

Rico Dowdle, Running Back

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle’s tenure with the Panthers didn’t end well. Dowdle was clearly frustrated with his role, and his carries diminished later in the season. Dowdle should’ve been used more, and his weeks five and six production shows why. When Chuba Hubbard went down with an injury, Dowdle set the league on fire, recording two games in a row with over 200 scrimmage yards.

Rico Dowdle signed a two-year, $12.25 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dowdle was an RB who brought big-play ability, breaking tackles in space, and a tough running style. Now that he’s gone, Chuba Hubbard will have to get back to the production he showed in 2024. If that doesn’t happen, the Panthers will regret letting Dowdle walk.

Cade Mays, Center

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cade Mays has started at center for 20 games in the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, starting 12 of them in 2025. Mays excelled in pass protection, finishing 2025 with a 69.4 PFF grade, ranking 13th among the 40 centers graded.

Mays departed Carolina for the Detroit Lions, signing a three-year, $25 million deal. Along with Mays giving great pass protection, it’s also an adjustment to bring in a new starting center, both for the rest of the line and for Bryce Young. Keeping continuity is always preferred with the offensive line.

A‘Shawn Robinson, Defensive Tackle

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) reacts after a sack in the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A’Shawn Robinson thrived more in 2024 than he did in 2025, but still consistently helped in the run defense. Robinson is a solid veteran whom Carolina cut for cap purposes. In two seasons with the Panthers, Robinson totaled eight sacks, 64 solo tackles, and one forced fumble.

Bobby Brown III will have to fill Robinson’s role, and this will be a huge jump for Brown, who only recorded half a sack in 2025. Obviously, the Panthers still have Derrick Brown, and some added pass rush help with Jaelan Phillips, but Robinson’s presence could be sorely missed.

Final Thoughts

Ultimaetly the Panthers still did improve this offseason, the additions should outweigh the subtractions in this case, but that doesn't mean some of these key departures won't cause a negative impact, cause they will.