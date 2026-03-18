Carolina Panthers Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

The Carolina Panthers have not only been busy in free agency, but they've also been pretty successful, too. Almost every move has been smart, even the ones they didn't make. They've done a really nice job this year, but it hasn't been quite perfect.

What the Panthers did right in free agency

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Every major hole, including ones left open by not re-signing free agents, was filled in free agency. The Panthers essentially left no stone unturned as they went wild last week.

Devin Lloyd fills the gaping hole at off-ball linebacker. Jaelan Phillips finally upgrades the pass rush off the edge. Rasheed Walker will replace Ikem Ekwonu beautifully. Kenny Pickett's an upgrade over Andy Dalton.

Luke Fortner is a nice stopgap signing after Cade Mays' exit. Re-signing Isaiah Simmons, Trevis Gipson, and a few others will also help them on special teams and with defensive depth. Sam Martin's back at punter, too.

Even re-signing Nick Scott, which we're not huge fans of since he wasn't very good, helps temporarily fill the hole opposite Tre'von Moehrig, at least until the draft. The Panthers pretty much answered every question.

What the Panthers missed in free agency

New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) reaches for the ball | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The title mentions what the Panthers missed so far. Free agency isn't over. There are good players still out there. But with how much the Panthers have spent, any other additions would be surprising and luxuries.

So we fully expect the Panthers to stand pat the rest of the way, but regardless, they have missed out on a couple of things. We mentioned re-signing Nick Scott. He was cheap, but the Panthers could've upgraded with CJ Gardner-Johnson or Jaquan Brisker for a similar cost.

They could still technically upgrade with Harrison Smith, Kyle Duggar, Tony Jefferson, or a handful of others. Safety isn't in the worst spot right now, but the Panthers have seemingly left it for the draft.

Wide receiver is also a misfire. John Metchie, as the WR4 who could supplant Xavier Legette, is not a bad move. It's a low-risk, high-reward type of signing since he was Bryce Young's college teammate.

But they could've just flat-out upgraded. Stefon Diggs is still there. Deebo Samuel, Curtis Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Sterling Sheperd, and others are still on the market. They could've signed Kendrick Bourne, Dyami Brown, Tyquan Thornton, or someone who would've actually been a good starter right away.

The Panthers also missed by signing Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal. The salary cap is likely going to be a difficult beast for Dan Morgan in the coming years because of this spending spree, but they'll likely regret not keeping him around even if Ikem Ekwonu gets healthy again.