7 Winners and 4 Losers from Panthers' Sloppy Win Over Eagles

Can the Carolina Panthers win ugly? They had a chance on the road against the surprisingly good Cleveland Browns, falling just short. Once again on the road and in an ugly dogfight, could the Panthers win?

They answered that question with a yes, even if it wasn't a resounding yes in a game they should've run away with. But which players stood out, for better or worse?

Winner: Taylor Moton

Taylor Moton's return was such a welcome sight. The right tackle slid back in and immediately improved the play on that side of the line. He was reliable and looked like he hadn't missed a beat after missing all of training camp and the first five weeks.

Winner and Loser: Will Lee

CB Will Lee has been great today, outside of one or two plays. You have to love how much the rookie has grown since Week 1. Love how he is staying at the hip pocket and playing through the catch point. An aggressive defender who is beginning to find his groove. — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) October 18, 2026

It is undeniably hard to be in Will Lee's position, but he is struggling. Despite facing a backup quarterback and a really disappointing offense, Lee didn't have his best day, including a really egregious early pass interference that gave the Eagles their first conversion. Another DPI gave the Eagles first-and-goal.

He also nearly undid a great play by taunting Devonta Smith. It certainly wasn't all bad, though, as Lee had some incredible coverage plays late in the game and even broke up a big play. The rollercoaster experience continues. So, he is both, because both aspects of his game need to be mentioned.

Loser: Dave Canales

Dave Canales has to challenge that catch



this is what you do when you don't call plays



missed opportunity — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 18, 2026

Coming off the bye week, Dave Canales-led Panthers teams often struggle. He inexplicably does not have them ready to go after all that time off and preparation. It may not have hurt the Panthers badly this week, but it was still a frustratingly sluggish game for the Panthers. Once again, penalties hurt the Panthers badly. He also didn't challenge a clear incompletion that led to an Eagles touchdown.

Winner: Trevor Etienne

It won't count in the box score, but the Panthers got a wonderful return from Trevor Etienne on special teams. Two penalties wiped out great returns, otherwise his stats would look a lot better. But he immediately made an impact and proved his worth upon return from Injured Reserve.

Loser: Robert Hunt

just a pointless penalty due to a lack of awareness erases a 23 yard gain



and erases a likely scoring drive https://t.co/xj9qPKU9CA — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 18, 2026

Robert Hunt can't get out of his own way this year. Not only is he not playing up to his standard, but he's also making inexplicable penalties that crush drives. He has been illegally downfield multiple times this season, and that's a basic rule to adhere to. Running behind Hunt was also not productive today.

Winner: Bobby Okereke

Carolina Panthers linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers didn't get a whole lot, strangely enough, from Devin Lloyd, who was quiet for long stretches of the game. But Bobby Okereke stepped up and made big plays all day. He was all over the field as a run-stopper, blitzer, and coverage linebacker.

Loser: Brad Idzik

It feels like Idzik is playing right into Fangio's hands. Play-calling has been off today, especially with a lack of run game emphasis early on and not attacking the MOF, which has looked open at times, but no concepts to attack. Really frustrating showing from this unit today. — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) October 18, 2026

Brad Idzik was weirdly conservative today, and a lot of his calls just didn't work. He was outcoached by Vic Fangio by far, although that's kind of to be expected. The growing pains of a rookie play-caller were evident for much of today. Second-half adjustments weren't really beneficial, either.

Winners: Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker

Two questions permeated the Panthers' WR room. How would Tetairoa McMillan do with Jalen Coker back to take targets from him, and how would Coker do after struggling to get healthy? Both players looked good, and there seemed to be plenty of balance between them, too. It was an ideal game for both of them.

Winner: Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard's 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter marks his 6th TD of the season and 4th rushing TD.



He becomes the 5th player in team history and 2nd running back (Christian McCaffrey) to record a TD in 4 of the team's first 5 games of a season. — Carolina Panthers Football Communications (@PanthersFBComms) October 18, 2026

Chuba Hubbard has been quietly excellent this year. He's been a scoring machine, which continued on Sunday with a decisive one-yard rush, but he was also good despite facing a pretty stout Eagles' defense. They have a very good front, but Hubbard continued to find yards in a slow and steady second half.