It's Thanksgiving, an NFL holiday at this point. And while the Carolina Panthers don't have a game today, they do have plenty to be thankful for this time of year.

Bryce Young's growth

Maybe Bryce Young isn't the top-five QB he played like for the first quarter of the season and change, but he is still a good quarterback. The Panthers should be thankful he really blossomed and is having a career year, because it makes a difficult extension question a lot easier to answer.

Darren Waller's fountain of youth

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have had a gaping black hole at tight end for years. Darren Waller's late arrival really changed things. He allowed the Panthers to have a weapon at the position, which also opened things up for everyone else. Both Mitchell Evans and Tommy Tremble have been good, and Waller's late arrival to training camp is arguably the key to it all.

Linebacker spending

Where would this Panthers' defense be without Devin Lloyd? He has been a ridiculously good signing, and for less than expected, too. That aggression paid off, but it's not all. Cutting Trevin Wallace (a move we criticized at the time) was smart, and replacing him with Bobby Okereke was brilliant. Getting Tyrel Dodson on the practice squad was just the cherry on top.

Firing Ejiro Evero

Far be it from us to celebrate someone else's downfall, but this was a move the Panthers arguably needed to make long ago. We've heard the excuses plenty, but Evero just wasn't getting it done. We're confident he will bounce back elsewhere, but it wasn't working with the Panthers, and it was a needed firing.

Chuba Hubbard

It sounds crazy now, but plenty of folks (us included, at times) thought the Panthers should trade Chuba Hubbard and roll with Jonathon Brooks and Rico Dowdle. When it became clear they weren't going to trade him, people still wanted to keep Dowdle. Hubbard responded with a career year as the dominant RB1 while Brooks got hurt again.

Zakee Wheatley

Carolina Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley (20) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our money would've been on Sam Hecht being the surprisingly good late-round pick for the Panthers. Instead, Zakee Wheatley forced his way into the starting lineup and earned a PFF grade among the best rookies. Not just late-round picks or Panthers rookies, but all rookies. He's been excellent. A diamond in the rough.

Brad Idzik as offensive coordinator

Dave Canales and Bryce Young didn't mesh well. And while Canales still has his issues as a coach despite losing play-calling, the offensive execution is better than we could've expected. Idzik is very far from perfect, but he helped unlock this offense and Young, doing things Canales likely never would have done.