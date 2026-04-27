3 Panthers Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The Carolina Panthers added seven players via this month’s draft. It’s a class that has earned a lot of praise.

New faces means competition for starting jobs, especially on a team that despite winning a division title this past season finished with an 8-10 overall record. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have this team on the rise. The Panthers have not enjoyed a winning season since 2017, but progress is certainly being made.

There are three players who have played a combined five seasons for the Panthers who could face serious competition when it comes to their starting roles this year thanks to this year’s incoming draftees.

WR Xavier Legette

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There’s been a total of 31 regular-season appearances and 25 starts for the 2024 first-round pick from the University of South Carolina. It’s added up to just 84 receptions for 860 yards (10.2 average) and seven touchdowns, with a disappointing 56.8 catch percentage. In 2025, Carolina’s Tetairoa McMillan totaled 70 grabs for 1,014 yards and seven TDs and earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

So could Legette be long for Charlotte? Could a team look to take the former Gamecock off the Panthers’ hands via a summertime trade? In any case, Morgan used a third-round draft choice on University of Tennessee big-play artist Chris Brazzell II last week. Meanwhile, a change of scenery may do the final pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft some good.

DL Tershawn Wharton

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Including the heartbreaking 34-31 home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Panthers utilized either a two-man or three-man defensive front in each of their 18 outings. Derrick Brown started every one of those contests, A’Shawn Robinson opened in 16 of those games. Meanwhile, 2025 free-agent imports Wharton (10) and Bobby Brown III (5) combined for 15 starts.

Of course, Robinson was released by the team this offseason, and wound up signing with the rival Buccaneers. Wharton battled injuries early in the season, but neither him nor Bobby Brown proved to be a reliable solution up front. In regards to Wharton, the former Kansas City Chief ranked a horrific 115th via Pro Football Focus when it came to interior defenders.

Wharton’s play vs. the run was simply abysmal. Morgan moved up in the second round last Friday to secure the services of Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter. The addition of the 6’3 1/2”, 318-pound plugger should add up to less snaps on early downs and perhaps fewer starts than Wharton.

S Nick Scott

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This past season, the Super Bowl LVI champion with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 started all 17 regular-season contests and the wild card clash with Sean McVay’s team. Scott, who re-signed with the Panthers this offseason, finished second the team with 109 defensive tackles (63 solo), and added nine stops in the loss to the Rams.

That’s all well and good. However, Scott logged only one interception, one fumble recovery and was credited with three passes defensed in those 18 total outings. While the seven-year pro was better than in 2025 than he was in his first season in Charlotte, he turns 31 years old on May 17.

Carolina could use some more speed on the back end. Tre’von Moehrig was a solid free-agent addition in 2025 but is primarily a box safety who was an asset to the Panthers’ improved run defense this past season. Meanwhile, the fifth-round selection of Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley means the writing may be on the wall when it comes to Scott. Look for the veteran to begin the season in the starting lineup before giving way to the versatile Nittany Lion.