Xavier Legette Dolphins Trade Proposal Would Give Panthers Capital and Relief

There’s less than 48 hours remaining before the start of the 2026 NFL draft. It could be a fascinating night in Pittsburgh. As of this writing, six teams have multiple selections in the first round.

Mark Morales-Smith of Fantasy Sports on SI has a dose of reality when it comes to the 32nd overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. That would be wide receiver Xavier Legette, who has now spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. It’s safe to say that the 25-year-old performer has been a disappointment to date.

Could Panthers’ WR Xavier Legette be on the move?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Legette was a divisive prospect coming out of South Carolina after a monster season and an incredible NFL Scouting Combine performance,” explained Morales-Smith. “However, he came out of nowhere as a senior to explode onto the scene after very little production previously in his career.

"He remains a divisive player as he has not lived up to first-round expectations in Carolina,” added Morales-Smith, “but all of that isn't necessarily his fault. Still, his 860 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons are not good enough, but there could be a team that believes he has a lot more to give, and they could get it out of him.”

The suggestion here is that the rebuilding Miami Dolphins could be that team. The author has the wideout taking his talents to South Florida, with the Panthers receiving a fifth- (No. 151) and seventh-round (No. 238) this year. Along with Legette, Miami would receive the 200th overall pick (6th round) from Carolina.

Trading WR Xavier Legette would benefit the Panthers in numerous ways

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite leading the Panthers with 49 receptions during his rookie campaign in 2024, it has been an unsettling two season for the former Gamecock. Legette also finished second on the club with 497 receiving yards and four touchdowns, but averaged a mere 10.1 yards per catch. This after playing in 16 games and making 13 starts for Dave Canales’s team.

Injuries played a bit of a role in his 2025 performance. He made 15 appearances and a dozen starts, but gave way late in the season to emerging Jalen Coker. Legette totaled 35 grabs for 363 yards (10.4 average) and three TDs. In the club’s playoff loss to the Rams, he was targeted four times and caught one pass for eight yards.

Adding an extra draft choice would be beneficial for Carolina

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In 31 regular-season contests, he’s been targeted a combined 148 times and totaled just 84 receptions—a shaky 56.8 catch percentage. His seven TD receptions are as many as teammate and 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan managed this past season.

If Morales-Smith’s proposed trade actually goes down, the Panthers would not only move on from a disappointing performer, they would up their draft pick total to eight selections this year. That would be an ideal scenario for a team that despite its offseason additions to date could be looking for more depth on the offensive and defensive lines in the latter rounds.