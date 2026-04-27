The 2026 NFL draft is in the rear view mirror. In recent weeks, the scuttlebutt when it came to the Carolina Panthers and their first-round pick came down to a pair of Oregon Ducks. Would general manager Dan Morgan opt for tight end Kenyon Sadiq or safety Dillon Thieneman with the 19th overall pick?

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan passed on S Dillon Thieneman

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As it turned out, the former was off the board by the time the defending NFC South champions were on the clock. Sadiq was scooped up by the New York Jets with the No. 16 pick. Hence, Thieneman was there for the taking.

Obviously, Morgan felt that the tackle position still needed addressing, hence Carolina’s selection was University of Georgia blocker Monroe Freeling. As it turned out, Thieneman lasted all the way to the 25th spot, where he was selected by the Chicago Bears.

Morgan was very aggressive in free agency adding proven pieces to the front seven in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Adding a playmaker on the back end of the secondary seemed to be the next priority. As it turned out, the Panthers may have found their man in Day 3. They made Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley the second of two picks in the fifth round following a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

New Panthers’ S Zakee Wheatley is a player on the rise

A little Zakee Wheatley footage for your review. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/UC7aYdZBzj — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 25, 2026

“Wheatley is a long, athletic safety whose career arc shows steady development,” explained NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He played with better decisiveness and route recognition from man and zone looks in 2025. He’s rangy with the ability to play over the top or close quickly to limit run-after-catch…Wheatley is still improving and should check in as a Day 2 pick with the potential to develop into a solid starter.”

As it turned out, the 6’3 1/8”, 203-pound defender lasted until Day 3. In any case, Carolina gets a player with a lot of experience. He would play a total of five seasons with the Nittany Lions, limited to only four games in 2021. In his last four campaigns in Happy Valley, Wheatley totaled six interceptions, three fumble recoveries, a pair of forced fumbles, and over 200 tackles.

Panthers need more from the back end of their defense

This offseason, the Panthers brought back veteran safety Nick Scott via a one-year contract. It’s been no secret that the team has been looking to upgrade this spot. The seven-year pro finished second on the team this past season with 109 defensive stops. However, Scott has a mere two takeaways (and interception and fumble recovery in 2025) in a total of 28 games with the team, including playoffs, dating back to ’24.

Panthers 5th round pick, safety Zakee Wheatly, describes his style of play. pic.twitter.com/gD6oRQnINk — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) April 25, 2026

As Zierlein alluded to, Wheatley’s versatility plays a huge role here. Passing on Thieneman in the first round was somewhat of a surprise. Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Wheatley get a lot of looks this summer as defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s finds a role for the talented prospect.