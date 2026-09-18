3 Things That Must Change (On Both Sides of the Ball) for Panthers in Week 2

Week 2 of the Carolina Panthers season is less than 48 hours away, and it's already one of the year's most important games: a division-rivalry matchup.

Carolina travels to Atlanta for a Week 2 showdown against the Falcons. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. After a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears, Carolina has to improve, and it's not just on defense. Mistakes were all over the board; the only two major highlights were QB Bryce Young and WR Jalen Coker.

The Panthers are notorious for slow starts under head coach Dave Canales. In the last two seasons, Carolina has started the year 0-2. That needs to change in 2026 if Carolina wants to be a serious threat for the NFC South title once again.

Here are 3 things that must change if the Panthers are to get a big-time win on the road.

The Run Game Needs to Be More Explosive

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Chuba Hubbard finished with a touchdown in Week 1, but it was a receiving touchdown, and the shorter field came off a turnover. Hubbard averaged 4.9 yards per carry, which is exceptional, but his longest run was just 11 yards.

As for Jonathon Brooks, his return to regular-season action wasn't pretty. Brooks totaled 4 carries for 14 yards, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Like Hubbard, Brooks' best play of the game was a reception. Brooks caught 1 pass for 48 yards down the right sideline.

Bryce Young looked phenomenal in Week 1, but the game plan can't be to put as much on his shoulders as there was against the Bears. The running backs room needs to carry their weight, and provide game changing moments.

Get Tetairoa McMillan Involved Early and Often

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Against the Bears, the Panthers offense played extremely well, but Tetairoa McMillan wasn't heavily involved until the second half, when the game was starting to get out of hand.

McMillan finished the first half of last week's game with 1 catch for 14 yards. That limited involvement won't bode well for the Panthers in every game this season. McMillan is coming off an Offensive Rookie of the Year season where he totaled 1014 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Coker is a very good receiver, but McMillan's increased involvement in the offense will only help him moving forward, too. The Panthers' versatility in the pass game is what will unlock the offense as a whole and continue an improved season for Bryce Young.

Contain the Run on Defense

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The Panthers were absurdly bad against the run in Week 1. The Bears rushed for 291 yards against Carolina, and now the opposing personnel won't be any easier to deal with, as the Panthers face Bijan Robinson.

Robinson basically is the Falcons' offense right now, and based on the defensive effort in Week 1, thats enough to score on the Panthers consistently. With Cooper Rush confirmed to be starting once again, Carolina has to make him win the game for the Falcons.

Devin Lloyd will be super important in this game. Lloyd is arguably the team's best tackler on the team and will need to be a weapon against the run, shutting down any potential explosive runs for Robinson.