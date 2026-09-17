3 Bold Predictions for Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 2

It's time to turn the page on Week 1. It was a polarizing performance from the Carolina Panthers, to say the least. The offense looked like the best it has ever been in the Bryce Young-Dave Canales era. The other side of the ball looked unorganized; Carolina's defense was simply atrocious.

That's in the past now. Carolina fans don't have to worry about seeing QB Caleb Williams, head coach Ben Johnson, and the Chicago Bears in the near future. The season rolls on, and now it's time for the most important games of the year: divisional play.

The Panthers make their first road trip of the new NFL season, traveling to Atlanta to face their division rival, the Falcons. In 2025, Carolina found a ton of success against Atlanta, posting a 2-0 record and putting together some of their most complete performances of the season.

The Falcons also did the Panthers a favor last season by beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, clinching the division title and a playoff berth for Carolina. Now entering the first divisional game of the season, theres potential for Carolina to bounce back in a big way.

Here are three bold predictions for Panthers-Falcons in Week 2.

1. Carolina Finds Its First Interception of the Season

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The Panthers notched 1 turnover in their 59-37 loss ot the Bears, which was a fumble forced by newly added ILB Bobby Okereke, and recovered by rookie CB Will Lee III

Carolina's not playing one of the best offenses in the NFL this weekend. The Falcons, as of right now, still don't know who's starting at QB for them come Sunday. Whether it's Cooper Rush or Tua Tagovailoa, Carolina should be able tot ake advantage of the awful QB situation in Atlants.

Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, along with new ILB Devin Lloyd, are names to watch for this bold prediction. All three finished 2025 with 5 interceptions, and one of them will find their first of 2026 on Sunday.

2. Tetairoa McMIllan Scores 2 Touchdowns

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McMillan had a fine season debut for his second year in the NFL. On 8 targets, McMillan caught 5 passes for 75 yards and no touchdowns against Chicago. The target number isn't concerning at all. McMillan should get at least 7 targets per game, and the more reps he gets, the more involved he'll be.

In 2025, against Atlanta, McMillan found a lot of success, posting 11 catches for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns in the two games against the Falcons.

That success continues on Sunday, McMillan will be more involved early in the game than he was against Chicago. Bryce Young will find McMillan in the end zone twice: once in the red zone, and again on an explosive play where McMillan finds the end zone after a huge yards-after-catch run.

3. Panthers Beat Falcons by 10

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This ties in with the turnover prediction, but Carolina can start fast in this game. An early turnover will lead to a quick score, and Carolina's defense will tighten up against a questionable QB and a new offense under HC Kevin Stefanski.

Atlanta will succeed, and this game won't be a blowout by any means. That said, the Falcons will find themselves playing catch-up for most of this game, and Carolina will clinch the win with a field goal, putting the Panthers up 10 and winning the game 27-17