Week 1 Fantasy Projections for Carolina Panthers Stars Bryce Young & More

The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears will face off in Week 1. For those not interested in a matchup of former playoff teams, there are fantasy implications, even with the Panthers. How will some of the stars perform?

Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young doesn't have a terribly difficult matchup this week, as the Bears defense isn't elite. That said, this offense still doesn't have a lot of juice, and while we expect a solid outing from Young, we aren't predicting anything notable for fantasy football.

Projection: 224 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and 22 rushing yards for 17.1 points

Jonathon Brooks

It's hard to know how the Panthers plan to use Jonathon Brooks until we see him in action, but we don't think it's realistic to expect him to get a ton of touches, especially with Chuba Hubbard factoring in. It's not a bad matchup, though.

Projection: seven carries for 31 yards and three catches for 27 yards for 8.8 PPR points

Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard is in the same boat, and he's also been injured. However, he probably remains the lead back, and he will get more touches than Brooks. He won't get a workhorse level of work on offense, but there will be plenty for him to do.

Projection: 11 carries for 43 yards and one touchdown, and two catches for 15 yards for 13.8 PPR points

Tetairoa McMillan

The Bears don't have anyone who can truly shut down Tetairoa McMillan, and if the Panthers really do mix him into the slot, he will end up with plenty of opportunities to make some magic. He'll continue to be Bryce Young's favorite target.

Projection: six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown for 19.9 PPR points

Jalen Coker

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker might be the last fantasy-relevant player on this offense, but he's still a solid sleeper pick. He's good, and he and Bryce Young have great chemistry. The third-year wide receiver shouldn't struggle to produce against the Bears.

Projection: seven catches for 74 yards for 14.4 PPR points

Xavier Legette

If you're in a really deep league, you might have Xavier Legette. If so, you might not be in a great spot, but Xavier Legette has some boom-or-bust potential since he is going to run a lot of deep routes to open things up.

Projection: three catches for 41 yards and one rush for seven yards for 7.8 PPR points

Panthers D

Facing the Bears offense should be an automatic nonstarter, even for a team with a solid defense like the Panthers. Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams are a tough duo to pin down, so this is not a good matchup.

Projection: 388 yards allowed, 27 points allowed, two sacks, and one interception for 4 points