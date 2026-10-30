4 Players Who Will Feel the Impact of Ejiro Evero's Absence, Both Good and Bad

The Carolina Panthers fired Ejiro Evero from his role as defensive coordinator. Pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley went with him. The change was a long time coming, and Evero did not do anything to justify more time.

However, whenever someone is fired, there are ramifications, both good and bad. Some players will benefit from a new coordinator. Others will not.

Good: Jaycee Horn (when healthy)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) looks on during pregame warmups | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are excellent cornerbacks, but Horn in particular is elite at press man coverage. He is supremely physical, so not having a coordinator who wants him to play off in a zone is going to be a huge change, and probably a really good one.

Of course, there is the caveat that Horn is on IR right now, but when he comes back, we expect he will do a little better (he was already good) with a different coordinator who might be willing to adjust to the strength of his players more often.

Bad: Devin Lloyd

Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme was good for Devin Lloyd, who was thriving under the coordinator. The former All-Pro can succeed with anyone, but Evero was able to help bring out the best in Lloyd both in coverage and as a run defender.

We will still see him all over the field, but the importance of inside linebackers will be diluted a bit with a new coordinator. Lloyd and Bobby Okereke might not have as much production, though that doesn't mean they're worse players now.

Good: Derrick Brown

Whether or not the Panthers will adopt a 4-3 under Todd Wash remains to be seen, but regardless, Derrick Brown is in line to perform better with Wash being elevated and taking over for Ejiro Evero. Wash was the defensive line coach, and last night, the line was actually really good in run defense, and Brown had a breakout game.

Brown has always been good, but he hasn't always thrived in Evero's system. He did make a Pro Bowl under Evero, but he had a few really excellent seasons before Evero arrived in 2023. Look for Brown to return to form soon.

Bad: Jaelan Phillips

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) looks on during warmups | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Jaelan Phillips comes back, he might be in for a very different role. Obviously, he's still going to rush the passer and set the edge, but a 3-4 system like the one Evero used is often much more favorable for edge rushers. They get more creative ways to get into the backfield.

Phillips was playing just fine under Evero, although the bar for him after a $120 million contract is much higher than that. Still, if the system changes at all, we could be looking at an even more frustrating pass rush from Phillips.