Panthers Fire Ejiro Evero After Offseason Spending Failed to Build a Top-10 Defense

The Carolina Panthers have finally moved on from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. After three seasons and change, the Panthers are making a change. They allowed 27 points to the Green Bay Packers after allowing 43 on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sources: Panthers are letting go of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 30, 2026

Evero was signed in 2023 and survived the culling of the Frank Reich era, but the results never manifested. Well-regarded, the Panthers continued to try to put good personnel on the field for Evero, but it didn't work out.

After spending a ton on defense in the offseason, the Panthers' defense has been a mess, and Evero's decision-making is right in the middle of that.

The additions of Bobby Okereke, Devin Lloyd, and Jaelan Phillips were supposed to transform this unit into a top-10 group. Phillips has been hurt and the cornerback depth chart is now down to the fifth and sixth players.

Injuries have certainly played a role, but too often, Evero's units were not prepared to play. In Week 1, they were demolished by the Chicago Bears' rushing attack after having all offseason to prepare.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) chats with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only good performances this defense has in 2026 are against Cooper Rush, Deshaun Watson, and Tanner McKee. That is not exactly a who's who of quarterbacks.

In Week 7, the Panthers allowed over 250 rushing yards for the second time this season. We suspected that was the final nail in the coffin, but a short week meant they couldn't install a new defensive coordinator until now.

Then, the Panthers had some truly inexplicable mistakes on defense during another loss to the Green Bay Packers. Evero had his fifth and sixth string cornerbacks on the field on third and 13 and dialed up an all-out blitz.

Even if that had worked, it would've led to a field goal, so dropping back into coverage to make the stop would've been safer and smarter. Instead, the Packers scored a touchdown on the play. In an eight-point loss, that kind of swing looms large.

Later, on third-and-two to essentially ice the game, the Packers were likely to pass since Jordan Love was playing so well against practice squad cornerbacks and the run game wasn't working, so Evero left his cornerbacks almost 10 yards off the line in zone coverage, and the Packers converted.

BREAKING: Ejiro Evero has been relieved of his duties as the Panthers defensive coordinator, along with defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, per the team.



DL Coach Todd Wash has been elevated to interim DC, will call plays. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 30, 2026

Going with Evero is defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley. The Panthers are elevating Todd Wash, the defensive line coach, to interim coordinator.