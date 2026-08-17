4 Players Who Raised Their Chances of Making Panthers Roster vs. Bills

The Carolina Panthers, as we've covered, were roundly beaten in the first actual preseason game of the year. They fell to the Buffalo Bills, and for the most part, it was ugly and embarrassing. Nevertheless, as is the case in preseason games, some players put good tape out there and helped raise their chances of making it onto the final 53 in a few weeks.

Jimmy Horn Jr.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) tries to make a catch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Horn Jr. didn't do anything tremendously incredible when he was out on the field, but he's had a solid camp so far. During the Bills game, Horn, like many offensive players, didn't make a huge mark on the game.

However, Horn was good on special teams, returning a kick for 30 yards and being generally the best return man on the field. We know Horn can contribute on offense, but seeing him continue to add special teams as a wrinkle just makes it all the more likely he's going to snag a final WR roster spot.

Cam Gill

The pass rush was one of the few things that did show up for the Panthers on Sunday, and starters and reserves alike had good pressure all day long. Cam Gill is one of those backups fighting for a roster spot, and he certainly improved his chances on Saturday.

The edge rusher had a sack to tie for the team lead, and he added a tackle for loss. He also had two other QB hits, so he was one of the most consistent rushers on the Panthers' defense. With Nic Scourton out, there's a spot up for grabs, and Gill took a step towards it.

Aaron Hall

Aaron Hall seemed poised to make the roster after injuries and a shock retirement thinned out the IDL depth chart. But until Saturday, the uber-athletic UDFA from Duke had been disappointingly quiet throughout camp and the Hall of Fame Game.

But against the Bills, Hall came alive. The lineman was a consistent force up front, and he registered half a sack as well as another QB hit. With the Panthers looking for pressure from anywhere, Hall made his presence very much known.

Trevor Etienne

Who's going to be the third running back? The Panthers likely won't keep four, so Anthony Tyus, Trevor Etienne, AJ Dillon, and Miles Davis are the ones battling it out to back up Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.

Etienne has always had a leg up because of his work as a returner, but it's his receiving skills that pushed him firmly into rostered territory over the weekend. He flashed some real potential out of the backfield that could prove useful to Carolina.