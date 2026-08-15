9 Biggest Takeaways from Sad Carolina Panthers Preseason Loss to Buffalo Bills
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The Carolina Panthers put on an ugly display in their first preseason game with meaningful players involved. They were crushed by the Buffalo Bills, but despite the bad result, there were some positives. Of course, there were negatives, too.
The pass rush might be just fine
How's Jaelan Phillips going to fare? How will the Panthers replace Nic Scourton? These questions and more plagued the pass rush coming in, but everything looked just fine. Phillips was predictably difficult to block, and he and Princely Umanmielen combined to bring down Josh Allen. The starters and backups had a really solid day.
The secondary still needs work
Last week, we were very concerned with how the secondary performed, but those were backups. This week, the mainly starting secondary was bad, too. DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir gave the cornerbacks and safeties fits during their time on the field. Perhaps it's Ejiro Evero's zone scheme that just isn't working.
Ejiro Evero might have to adapt
Ejiro Evero hasn't really had good players to run his system with, so it might not have been fair to criticize it before. Now, he has the players, and the zone scheme still doesn't seem to be working as advertised. Receivers are open, and running backs get big bursts before running into a defender at all.
Devin Lloyd is legit
We spoke about Jaelan Phillips, but the other Panthers newcomer was excellent, too. Devin Lloyd was all over the field, making a tackle for a loss, two other tackles, and added a QB pressure. His well-rounded game was on full display in a very short amount of time on the field.
Pump the brakes on Jonathon Brooks
Jonathon Brooks has had an excellent camp, and he has been the recipient of a steamrolling hype train. It might be time to pump the brakes on that. Out with the starters, Brooks was underwhelming, to say the least. He couldn't make much of a dent on the ground, and he didn't do anything special through the air.
Dave Canales may have learned from his mistakes
Dave Canales famously pulled the starters for poor play in a preseason game last year, and he always seems to play them too little to get the reps they need for the regular season. At least for one game, he seems to have learned, as he left them in despite the rough performance.
Discipline issues reared their ugly head
The Panthers, under Dave Canales, have been pretty disciplined. They're one of the least-penalized teams. However, at times, often the worst times, penalties have been problematic. They were today, as over half the positive things the team did were negated by flags.
QB2 competition isn't over
We were all (fairly) quick to crown Haynes King the new backup. And while he didn't get the chance to respond because he didn't play, Kenny Pickett was more than good enough to reassert himself in that role. The competition is far from over.
Trevor Etienne is making the roster
Trevor Etienne has always been meh as a runner and solid as a returner, and that hasn't changed this year. But the Panthers have decided to use running backs in the passing game more, and Etienne is a great receiver out of the backfield. That was on full display, and he might've earned a surefire roster spot.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.