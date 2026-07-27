5 Bold Predictions For Carolina Panthers Training Camp

With the Carolina Panthers training camp in full swing, this is the time of year when the depth chart is molded, where changes are made, and lineups and rotations are finalized. Teams operate by the day at training camp, and players at certain positions have opportunities to skyrocket their stock.

There's always a sense of unpredictability with football in general and certainly with training camp developments. Bold predictions don't mean they're bound to happen, but certainly are possible. With that being said, here are five of them for Panthers training camp.

1. Jonathon Brooks Leads the Panthers Backfield

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A storyline that has been followed closely by fans and media all summer. Brooks is seemingly as healthy as he's ever been since entering the NFL. After two ACL tears since 2024, the reports coming out of camp are all glowing; Brooks seems to have the burst and explosiveness that made him a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2025 was a weird year for Chuba Hubbard. Injuries and lack of production have put some doubt in Panthers fans about whether he can recapture the 2024 volume, workload, and stats to return to true RB1 status.

Brooks, by the end of camp, will be the top storyline for the Panthers, and will, at minimum, match Chuba Hubbard's snap count, and likely will exceed it.

2. Luke Fortner Easily Wins Starting Center Job Over Sam Hecht

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One positional competition that's flying under the radar for Carolina is the starting center spot. After losing Cade Mays in free agency, the Panthers quickly pivoted by adding former New Orleans Saints starting center Luke Fortner. Fortner isn't a top-end option, but he can play above average and has playoff starting experience.

Carolina then doubled down, adding some depth and upside to that spot. In the fifth round of the NFL Draft, the Panthers selected Sam Hecht out of Kansas State. Hecht has awesome physical traits, standing 6'4 and weighing over 300 pounds.

Hecht is super intriguing long term, and shouldn't have fallen to the fifth round. For a Carolina team that's trying to win now, though, experience matters, which is why Fortner will easily be the Week 1 starter for the Panthers.

3. Chris Brazzell II Secures WR3 Spot Over Xavier Legette

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Carolina had to get deeper at the receiver spot this season, and certainly has done so, adding an explosive outside weapon in Brazzell. The former Tennessee Volunteer can win down the field when guarded one-on-one, and his tape shows how well he can make contested catches.

Not only does Brazzell's talent win him the job over Legette, but the pure fit makes sense next to Tetairoa McMillan, especially since Carolina wants to put McMillan in the slot more often this season. Brazzell's downfield speed will create opportunities for McMillan to make catches in stride on the inside and dominate the middle of the field.

4. Bryce Young Shines in Camp, Enters Season With More Hype Than Ever

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Entering the most important year of his career, Young has more pressure than ever to perform. Not only is this because of the potential contract extension thats in play, but the looming 2027 NFL Draft class thats littered with talented quarterbacks.

Young has continued to perform well under pressure, thriving in the clutch. The pressure is 24/7 for Young now, so he not only elevates in camp, but makes waves that will instill extreme confidence in his ability entering Week 1 by not just local, but national media.

5. Mitchell Evans Earns TE1 Spot

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When it comes to holes on the roster, the tight ends room is the most glaring of them all. That being said, someone has to stand out and become a workhorse tight end who gets majority of targets. The 6'5 250+ pound tight end is versatile in his skillset, both as a blocker and receiver.

Evans can line up in more receiver spots than the other tight ends and has great field awareness. Throughout camp Evans will have the most impressive or splash plays amongst the tight ends, and will offer some confidence in a room that desperatly needs it.